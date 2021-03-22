News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firm feels flush after being first in the queue for loos

Caroline Culot

Published: 4:04 PM March 22, 2021   
Pegasus Welfare Solutions Norfolk creates loos for offshore wind turbines

Loo queue: All lined up and ready to go offshore. The first in-tower toilet order for Pegasus Welfare Solutions heading to Vattenfall's Aberdeen offshore wind farm. - Credit: TMS Media

No one likes getting caught short at work - but when you're in an offshore wind turbine, with no loo, it's a problem. But now a Norfolk firm has come to the rescue.

Vattenfall wind turbine

Getting caught short when you work in a wind turbine tower can be a problem but not any more thanks to a Norfolk firm. - Credit: Vattenfall

Previously,  technicians were forced to climb down 200m ladders and go aboard a boat, often in rough seas, if they needed to use the toilet.

But thanks to PWS, Pegasus Welfare Solutions in Lenwade, the first portable toilets are being shipped to offshore wind turbines in Scotland.

These loos come with their own power and water supply, so take no resource from the turbine, with waste stored in a sealed cassette inside the loo which is changed on each work shift and transported in specially made bags.

Turbines on Vattenfall’s Aberdeen offshore wind farm are the first in the world to be fitted next week with the loos.

Pegasus Welfare Solutions loos heading for Vattenfall offshore wind turbines

The loos heading for offshore wind turbines. - Credit: TMS Media

Inventor and PWS managing director Dan Greeves said: "My mission here in Norfolk is to make hygiene and welfare not optional extras and nice 'to haves', but essential for the workforce." 

Vattenfall is developing two of the world’s biggest wind farms off the Norfolk coast, Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas.

