Peas could replace sugar beet in Norfolk farmer's rotation

David Wroth, of Bell Farm in Docking, says peas could replace sugar beet in his arable rotation - Credit: Tom Barker, Limagrain

A Norfolk farmer said peas performed so well for him last year that the crop could eventually replace sugar beet in his rotation.

David Wroth, of Bell Farm in Docking, was so impressed with his first commercial crop of peas that he doubled the area this year.

And with sugar beet crops suffering from wet weather and disease issues in recent years, he thinks peas could potentially replace this staple East Anglian break crop on his arable fields.

He said: “This came about as we agreed to grow a seed crop of the large blue pea variety LG Aviator, for breeder Limagrain UK.

“Season-long the crop looked good, we had no disease issues and it stood well.

“We didn’t come away with the highest yields in the world, but considering the season, we were pleased as they averaged out 3.5-4t/ha (tonnes per hectare).

“The plan is that if the peas continue to do well, we may increase the acres year on year, reducing the sugar beet in the rotation, eventually replacing the 40 hectares or so that is currently grown.

“In the current scenario of very high nitrogen fertiliser prices, the nitrogen-fixing ability of the peas is very valuable.”