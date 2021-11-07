Listed building in centre of town sold at auction for £700,000

The part-listed three storey building on High Street in King's Lynn sold at auction for £700,000. - Credit: Acuitus

A partially listed building in the heart of King's Lynn has sold at auction for £700,000.

The building, which is located in High Street in the town centre, sold at auction on November 4 to a private investor.

The part-listed three storey building is home to restaurant Poco Lounge and has ancillary accommodation on the first and second floors.

It is located in a prime trading location in the town, next to Primark and other retailers including Boots, Marks & Spencer, JD Sport, Starbucks, Savers, Vision Express and Greggs.

Acuitus held a commercial property auction for the building, which was let to Loungers UK until 2034. It was sold to a private investor for £700,000.

Charlie Powter, Acuitus director, said: “Nearby banking investments on the busy high streets are usually substantial properties with good rental income for investors.

"In this instance, Barclays nearby provides a strong occupier with stable rental prospects.”



