Listed building in centre of town sold at auction for £700,000
- Credit: Acuitus
A partially listed building in the heart of King's Lynn has sold at auction for £700,000.
The building, which is located in High Street in the town centre, sold at auction on November 4 to a private investor.
The part-listed three storey building is home to restaurant Poco Lounge and has ancillary accommodation on the first and second floors.
It is located in a prime trading location in the town, next to Primark and other retailers including Boots, Marks & Spencer, JD Sport, Starbucks, Savers, Vision Express and Greggs.
Acuitus held a commercial property auction for the building, which was let to Loungers UK until 2034. It was sold to a private investor for £700,000.
Charlie Powter, Acuitus director, said: “Nearby banking investments on the busy high streets are usually substantial properties with good rental income for investors.
"In this instance, Barclays nearby provides a strong occupier with stable rental prospects.”
