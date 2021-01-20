Show-stopping Christmas lights raise 'amazing' sum

Published: 11:59 AM January 20, 2021

Two neighbours' Christmas lights display have raised more than £1,600 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Susan Gooding-Lewis and Margaret Diggle, who live on Park Lane in Downham Market, raised the money through donations from their show-stopping festive lights.

The Park Lane Christmas light display in Downham Market. - Credit: James Spall

The bright display spread cheer in the community last month and was a popular drive-by location for people in the local area.

The neighbours have been fundraising for the EAAA for around seven years and this year saw them raise £1,626 with the support of Knicat Bakery on Railway Road and Digglenet.

Mrs Gooding-Lewis said: "We would like to thank everyone who kindly donated this amazing amount, it's been very hard for everyone last year and looks like hard times ahead but people still gave generously ."

Knicat Bakery Ltd in Downham Market. Sally Gooding (left), Kelly Dent, Susan Gooding-Lewis (centre), Carol McCumun, Janine McPherson. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

Knicat Bakery, which is run by Mrs Gooding-Lewis, contributed £262 towards the cause along with the donation of charity pots, which were in the shop.