News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Uncertain future for Norfolk stores as Paperchase faces administration

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:00 AM January 6, 2021   
Inside stationery chain

Paperchase is the latest retailer to suffer as the high street remains closed because of coronavirus. - Credit: Paperchase

Stationery chain Paperchase, with stores in Norwich, has filed a notice to appoint administrators.

It is the latest retailer struggling after a sales decline because of coronavirus.

The firm, which has 127 stores and 1,500 employees nationwide, hit trouble last May when its Castle Street store in Norwich permanently closed.

It has a concession in the House of Fraser in Norwich and a store in Longwater, Costessey as well as other shops in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, Suffolk.

Paperchase launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring in March but saw this heavily impacted by the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Typically, November and December trading account for 40pc of the company's annual sales, but this was hit by lockdown.

A Paperchase spokesman said: "The cumulative effects of lockdown at the start of the Christmas shopping period and now the current restrictions have put unbearable strain on retail businesses across the country."

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
  2. 2 What can stay open in the new lockdown?
  3. 3 Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
  1. 4 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
  2. 5 One in 45 people in eastern region infected with Covid
  3. 6 Hemsby Pontins: String of concerns raised as new images released
  4. 7 Man plunged knife into brother's face during argument in Norwich
  5. 8 Schools inundated with demand for places ask key workers to keep children at home
  6. 9 Another dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast
  7. 10 New virus strain 'out of control' on coast as lockdown 3 lands

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk

Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus