Uncertain future for Norfolk stores as Paperchase faces administration
Stationery chain Paperchase, with stores in Norwich, has filed a notice to appoint administrators.
It is the latest retailer struggling after a sales decline because of coronavirus.
The firm, which has 127 stores and 1,500 employees nationwide, hit trouble last May when its Castle Street store in Norwich permanently closed.
It has a concession in the House of Fraser in Norwich and a store in Longwater, Costessey as well as other shops in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, Suffolk.
Paperchase launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring in March but saw this heavily impacted by the pandemic.
Typically, November and December trading account for 40pc of the company's annual sales, but this was hit by lockdown.
A Paperchase spokesman said: "The cumulative effects of lockdown at the start of the Christmas shopping period and now the current restrictions have put unbearable strain on retail businesses across the country."
