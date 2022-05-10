Pandemic spurs Norfolk woman to launch recruitment business

A Norfolk woman has set up a recruitment agency after being spurred on to chase her dream during the pandemic.

Katie Pearson, 41, launched Norwich-based Accelerate Personnel in January to help HGV drivers find work within the transport and logistics sector.

She said: "My mum had had quite a major accident during Covid and it made me realise that thing can change very, very quickly, in a blink of an eye, and if I didn't do it now I would never do it.

"It was now or never to do this, it was a really big step for me to take as an individual, and as a family, it was a really big decision for us to make."

Before setting up her business Ms Pearson had almost 20 years of experience in working in recruitment and had established a good name in the industry, which she credits with helping her business be "really successful" from its launch.

She describes the company as going from "strength to strength" and has been "inundated" with people coming through, speaking to more than 650 drivers, as well as employing an additional recruitment consultant.

Another reason for her success has been offering flexibility and support to drivers.

The mother-of-two added: "We will offer registration to our drivers Mondays to Sundays, so seven days a week.

"We are really flexible with the drivers and understand that not everybody can do office hours and I think that is a major thing within the business.

"We sit, listen and understand what they are looking for and make sure that they are placed correctly, so they don’t feel they are just a number, they feel that they are cared for and that the door is always open if there is an issue. We are there for them to support them."

Aware of the skills shortage in the logistics sector, Ms Pearson is also keen to help newly qualified drivers find the right job.

She said: "I think with the years of knowledge it helps us to be able to help local people get back into work, but now I'm also doing a lot with newly qualified HGV drivers, helping them get experience and confidence by shadowing other drivers."

Accelerate Personnel is holding an open day on Saturday May 14.