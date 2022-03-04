'Pandemic puppies' could attack newborn spring lambs, says insurer

A new generation of lockdown dog owners have been urged to keep their 'pandemic puppies' under control during the lambing season - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With the spring lambing season under way, a new generation of lockdown dog owners have been urged to keep their "pandemic puppies" under control around livestock.

Research by rural insurer NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth £82,000 were injured or killed by dogs in the East of England last year.

The research also found almost three quarters of dog owners (73pc) now allow their pets to roam off-lead in the countryside – up from 64pc a year ago.

A ewe with her lambs on a Norfolk farm - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Behind the figures, these horrific attacks are causing unbearable suffering to farm animals and anxiety for farmers as they deal with the aftermath.

“There’s a new generation of dog owners whose pandemic puppies are coming of age and they don’t know how their dog is going to behave around livestock.

“It’s hard for people to imagine that their affectionate, family pet could injure or kill another animal and it’s not only physical attacks that can harm livestock.

"Even if a small dog chases sheep and they don’t make contact, they can separate lambs from their mothers or the distress and exhaustion from the chase can cause a pregnant ewe to die or miscarry.”

She added: “Livestock attacks can have a huge impact on farmers’ livelihoods. While insurance can cover the cost of replacing stock killed and the treatment of injured animals, there is a knock-on effect on breeding programmes that can take years to overcome.

“We want people to enjoy the countryside and recognise the huge benefit it brings to people’s wellbeing. We’re simply asking for people to keep their dogs under control and on a lead.”

With increasing numbers of dog owners expected to visit the countryside as the weather improves - while sheep are at their most vulnerable - dog owners were urged to: