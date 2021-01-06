Historic pub on market for £899,950

Published: 4:00 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM January 7, 2021

A historic inn in north Norfolk has been put on the market.

Carsten Lund and Susan Sands took over the running of the Lifeboat Inn in Wells-next-the-Sea in 2015. They had previously run the Carpenter's Arms at Wighton.

When they took over the 11 bedroom Grade II listed property, they vowed to make it a good old fashioned local pub with a Danish flavour because of Mr Lund's roots.

They were determined to shun food fads in favour of hearty grub.

As a result they introduced a menu of home-cooked Sunday roasts but also Danish open sandwiches filled with meatballs or marinated herring.

"We like quizzes and people sitting at the bar. We don't want to get into stacking chips on a roof tile," they said at the time.

But after the owners of the building decided to sell, the couple said they had to leave the business.

The Lifeboat Inn was built in 1846 as the Railway Hotel but was renamed Tinker's Corner and later the Tinker's Hotel following the demise of the railways. It was then closed for a period before the couple took it over.

The property offers up to 10 guest rooms arranged over three storeys as well as a large bar, dining area and cellar.

The owner's quarters has an en suite bedroom, kitchen and sitting room. Outside, is a terrace garden and driveway parking with a private courtyard garden for the owners.

The last reviewer on TripAdvisor, who stayed there in August, posted: This is one of our favourite pubs. The Covid concern has changed everything. We had lunch but it was in a smart marquee in the car park.

"The menu is much reduced. The food was good, particularly liked the fish salad but it’s not the same. What a shame not to be inside this lovely pub."

As its name suggests, it has a link to the town's lifeboats. On its tables it has portraits of the different lifeboats which have served Wells-Next-the-Sea. As well as real ales, the inn also stocked Danish tipples.

The property could be converted into a boutique hotel or even a holiday home subject to planning permission.