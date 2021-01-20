Published: 1:06 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM January 20, 2021

Owner Brian Read at his home, The Station House at Pulham Market, complete with its own platform, which is up for sale. He had hoped to sell it last year but has not yet found a buyer. - Credit: Copyright: Archant

A pensioner whose life's work was the conversion of a Victorian station is selling it for £400,000 after getting no buyers in a year.

A year ago, Brian Read excitedly put up for The Station House in Pulham Market, near Diss, for £465,000 but has still not found a buyer.

"I feel sad, I pumped my heart and soul into it for 35 years," said Mr Read, a retired builder. "But last year we had bad weather then lockdown, it wasn't the best of starts."

The house is a remarkable conversion of a Victorian station complete with an original 32m platform and even the original train signals.

The building included not only the area for passengers waiting for a train but also an original parcel store, ticket office and the station master's accommodation.

The Pulham Market station opened in 1855 and served the Waveney Valley line, which went from Tivetshall station to Beccles. The station became unused after the line closed to passengers in 1953 and freight in 1966.

In its time the station boasted the longest platform on the line and provided facilities for troops when accessing the nearby Pulham airship station during the Second World War.

Mr Read, 67, started renovating the house for his home in 1985 and had hoped it would be bought by a fellow railway enthusiast. He became fascinated with model railways as a boy and then as a teenager worked helping pull down an almost identical station in the next village.

"When this one came up for sale, I thought the same would happen to it so I decided to buy it and preserve it. I was born in Pulham St Mary and we always used to play as children in the old station yard."

This room at the Station House at Pulham Market, was originally the waiting room and ticket office. - Credit: Copyright: Archant

The station building, now for sale with a different agent, Durrants, has been turned into a four-bedroom house.

Original features exist such as a tiny Victorian fireplace and a living room has been converted from the original waiting room and ticket office. Outside is room for parking, a patio area and a large workshop.



