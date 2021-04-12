Published: 12:24 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM April 12, 2021

The owner of a Norwich hairdressers welcomed the first customers back for months on the first day of reopening after lockdown.

And with messages of good luck flooding in and support from local businesses, the message was loud and clear: 'The city is alive again.'

Positive vibes at Hairsmiths, Norwich, which has reopened after lockdown. - Credit: Jess Coppins

It comes as the day saw some normality return as many businesses were allowed to reopen after lockdown including non-essential retailers, hair and beauty salons.

With the sun shining and many venues having tables and chairs outside for food and drink, there was a feeling that people were back in business again.

Deb Dominic, who runs Hairsmiths, Timber Hill, opened her doors at 10am with a full day of appointments until 6pm. Ms Dominic is working an extra day herself every week to accommodate customers desperate for a cut after months of lockdown. The salon is so busy, the next free appointment isn't until the end of May.

Ms Dominic said: "I felt really nervous on Saturday, I came in to get the final things ready and the team were jet washing the front of the shop, and those nerves just evaporated.

"I've had messages of good luck from other salons in Norwich and from across the world, from hairdressers I know and other businesses on Timber Hill, there's a real feeling that we are all in this together.

"The Two Magpies bakery next door delivered 15 cheese twists earlier and customers brought in pastries for us too. We are all there for each other just in case anyone has a wobble."

The first customer at Hairsmiths was Giles Massingham. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The very first customer through the door was Giles Massingham, from Norwich, who couldn't wait to get a cut. "I usually come every month. I think we were all wishing we were married to hairdressers in lockdown.

First customer Giles Massingham gets his haircut, being the first customer through the door at Hairsmiths in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"I think it's a cautious celebration; people are walking around asking themselves: 'Are we allowed to do this? Are we allowed to enjoy ourselves?'"

Susie Wearing was the second customer in. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Susie Wearing was the second customer in. She brought in pastries for the team. "I think they may be in need of a sugar hit later on," she said.

"I'm in for a colour and cut and was just so excited that Hairsmiths was opening again."



