News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Restaurant owner buys Dr Who Dalek at auction - 'to put by piano'

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM March 6, 2021   
Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Ms Springham acquired a new addition to the restaurant in the form of a full-sized Dalek. - Credit: Archant

It was a case of the £600-£800 price-tag being 'exterminated' when a Norfolk buyer shelled out £2,020 for a full-sized enemy of the Time Lord.

Hannah Springham, who runs the Dial House in Reepham as well as the Farmyard restaurant in Norwich with husband Andrew, out-bid other hopefuls for the Dr Who relic.

She said she will be positioning the Dalek in the Dial House entrance hall. The Dalek will be for sale like other items in the venue, which also has eight guest bedrooms, and hopefully be a talking point.

"The Dalek will be for sale but I hope he stays forever, he will be a fab addition. We like to live up to being a quirky hotel and imagine coming for a break away in Norfolk and being greeted by a Dalek.

"I'm going to put him opposite the piano so it would be great if someone could play the theme tune to Dr Who."

Dial House, Reepham

The new home of a Dr Who Dalek - the Dial House in Reepham. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The Dial House aims to reopen in the middle of May. "It will be so nice to reopen, we don't do this job to do it online, but to be with people," she added.

Kevin Lines, Keys auctions, Norfolk and the Dalek

Kevin Lines, director, Keys auctions, and the Dalek. - Credit: Archant

The licensed model of the Dalek from 'Remembrance of the Daleks,' made in 1988, in a series of the 25th season of Dr Who, was the star lot in Keys' online sale.

Many other lots in the movie and music memorabilia online sale also exceeded their guide prices.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
  2. 2 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  1. 4 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  2. 5 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
  3. 6 Councillor questions need for new homes plan near Norwich
  4. 7 Visitors from Leicestershire among 160 fined for Covid breaches
  5. 8 Fresh questions over 'Japanese restaurant' in Norwich home
  6. 9 Former city boxing champion denies threats to slash partner's throat
  7. 10 Police speak to driver after woman asked to get in van

These included a poster of the movie A Clockwork Orange which sold for £150, well above its £25-£30 guide.

A collection of programmes including one for Michael Jackson's 1988 world tour including a ticket also fetched well over its expected price of £20-£30 when it sold for £120.

Dalek from Dr Who which sold at auction at Keys, Norfolk

The Dalek - Credit: Archant

The Dalek came from a series in which the seventh Time Lord, played by Sylvester McCoy and his companion Ace, played by Sophie Aldred, travel back to 1963 to retrieve the Hand of Omega, a powerful device created by the Doctor's race.

It's widely considered by fans to be one of the greatest Dr Who stories of all time.

Earlier in the week a full-sized Dr Who Tardis came up for sale separately on Facebook.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hayley Robertson, partner of Kelling Estate, at Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergo

Gallery

First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Green, 37 and of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, set fire to and destroyed a house on Shoemakers Lane in Swaffham on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after he tried to buy the home last minute to annoy the buyers.

Norwich Crown Court

'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Lidl sign and outside the supermarket

'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus