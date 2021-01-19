News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Another Norfolk branch of Outfit shuts for good among 31 more closures

Caroline Culot

Published: 4:09 PM January 19, 2021   
Outfit in Gapton Hall Retail park in Great Yarmouth is to close for good. - Credit: Gapton Hall retail park

The store Outfit is to close in Great Yarmouth as well as Norwich with the loss of 714 jobs nationwide.

Last week staff including the manager were called to clear stock at the Norwich Outfit store, Riverside. They were told by conference call that the branch was closing.

It was unclear then whether other Outfit stores would also close.

But it is now understood 31 branches including the Outfit in the Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth will close by the end of the month.

Owners, Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire, collapsed into administration at the start of December as a result of coronavirus.
Outfit, which was acquired by Arcadia from Sears in 1999, is not a fashion brand itself but sells all of the group's brands in out-of-town and city destinations.
The move comes a day after the deadline for rescue bids which include one from high street stalwart Next.

Arcadia and administrators Deloitte declined to comment. 
 

