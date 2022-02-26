OPINION: Storms were an insurance wake-up call

Opinion

The recent storms should be an insurance wake-up call for farmers says Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys-Irelands Agricultural - Credit: Gary Bland / Arnolds Keys

Last week's storms were a reminder for farmers to update their insurance valuations, says Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural.

We have all been introduced to three new "friends" in the past week or so: Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

These are the kind of visitors you don’t really want, storming in and causing untold damage, before breezing out and leaving you to pick up the pieces.

It is at times like these that people really find out how good their insurance policies are. And sadly, all too often they discover, too late, that their cover is inadequate.

Insurance is an expensive business, and understandably we all try to minimise the cost of something we don’t really want to buy in the first place.

But focusing on premium instead of cover could turn out to be an expensive mistake when the next storm comes blowing in.

Anyone who has insured their buildings based on a valuation done even just a few years ago are likely to find that they are under-insured. And in that case, a loss adjuster will take that under-insurance into account when calculating any payment, which could be reduced across the whole claim.

Rebuilding costs have kept well ahead of inflation, with both materials and labour becoming ever more expensive.

Reinstating a building could now cost more than you are insured for, unless your policy has kept up to speed with price rises in the construction sector.

The importance of an up-to-date property valuation for insurance purposes cuts both ways.

Premiums have also risen exponentially, so over-insuring – whilst avoiding the perils of under-insurance – is simply throwing money away. After all, no loss adjuster will increase a claim above the actual cost of rebuilding or repair just because you have over-insured.

One other factor to think about is consequential loss. In some cases this can be more of a loss than the prime item being insured. For example, if your combine harvester goes up in flames just before harvest, and you are unable to procure a rental replacement, the damage to, or complete loss of, your crop could be disastrous.

And if the prime item is under-insured, it’s likely that any consequential loss claim will be reduced pro-rata as well.

It's easy to think that storms like the ones we have experienced this week are infrequent occurrences, but the fact that three blew over in the course of just ten days should be concentrating our attention on the elephant in the room. Climate change means that such tempests are becoming more common.

Insurance premiums will probably rise to take account of that, but few farmers can afford not to be covered, or to be under-insured.

Of course, all of these costs come despite the fact that when it comes to clearing up after such storms, it is often farmers who step up, unpaid, to clear roads, shift debris, and generally help the local community recover from the chaos.

Wouldn’t it be nice if the value of that work was somehow reflected, perhaps a free tank of diesel – red or white.

Storm damage in Hockwold caused by Storm Eunice - Credit: Gary Bland



