OPINION: War and sanctions will have major impact on food and trade

Opinion

The decisions by major brands and shipping companies to stop trading with Russia will have a lasting impact on food producers, says AF Group chief executive David Horton-Fawkes - Credit: Mike Page / AF Group

Members of Norfolk-based agricultural buyers AF Group have been digging deep to help Ukraine - a crisis which will have a major impact on food producers, says chief executive David Horton-Fawkes.

In just four days this week our AF members and staff have raised almost £25,000 so far for the Disasters Emergency Committee fund for Ukraine, through an appeal we launched in collaboration with all the farmer buying groups in the UK.

It’s only fair to admit that although we’re a cooperative, buying groups haven’t always been great at cooperating.

But this week any rivalry was put aside and together buying groups have raised more than £50,000. This is an extraordinary gesture of support from UK farmers for the citizens of Ukraine and a welcome reminder of the fundamental decency of the human spirit.

Ukraine is often referred to as the breadbasket of Europe and together with Russia these two countries are the biggest exporters of grain in the world.

Since the disintegration of the Soviet Union, UK farmers have been working closely with their eastern European colleagues and some are heavily invested in farms and friendships in Ukraine. The suffering of the Ukrainian people and the desperate consequences of war feel painfully close.

The enormity of the challenges we are facing is almost too vast to contemplate but in the coming weeks the full impact of sanctions will become clear.

Responding slowly to pressure from consumers, McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and Pepsi suspended trading in Russia and now Burger King and Pizza Hut have finally done the same.

But more significantly, Maersk and MSC, the two biggest shipping companies in the world, have announced they will not be handling any trade to or from Russia. These huge but relatively unknown companies are the lifeblood of global commerce and their refusal to handle Russian goods will have a major impact on supply chains around the world.

The impact of this war is likely to far exceed the disruption caused by Covid.

Fertiliser, gas and electricity costs are escalating at a bewildering speed, and we may well face rationing of some essential supplies.

Fuel prices are rising so quickly that suppliers are refusing to confirm prices until after delivery has taken place. This puts our members in the intolerable position of not knowing their costs - an impossible position for any business.

But despite all these challenges, our members and staff have looked beyond their personal circumstances to support the people of Ukraine and I am humbled by their generosity.