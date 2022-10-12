Norfolk firm set to expand globally following merger with Scottish company

From L-R: Martin Dronfield, commercial director for Opergy Group; Isla Robb, director of EC20; Kim Duffy, finance director for Opergy Group; Johnathan Reynolds, managing director for Opergy Group. - Credit: Opergy Group

A Norfolk renewable energy firm has set its sights on global expansion after merging with a Scotland business.

Opergy has joined forces with Perth-based firm EC20 in a move that will see the businesses expand its green energy consultancy services across the UK.

Trading under the Opergy Group name, the firms will also work with government bodies across the world to support and develop supply chains for the offshore wind sector.

A spokesperson for Opergy Group said that following the merger the business will continue to be based in Norwich.

There are currently 20 staff working at its site at St Andrews Business Park, in Thorpe St Andrew.

“By bringing EC20 under the Opergy Group umbrella, we’re combining two like-minded companies with shared common values," said Isla Robb, director at EC20.

"In doing so, I’m excited about the significant contributions we can make to the energy transition in a meaningful and tangible way.

“For EC20’s customers, they’ll continue to trade with the same registered entity, just under a new name and with the added benefits of accessing the Opergy Group’s wide range of services and expertise.”

The merger will also forge closer links between Norfolk and Scotland - both key renewable energy regions in the UK.

Claire Mack, CEO of Scottish Renewables, said: “We welcome the news that EC20 and Opergy Group are coming together to champion clean growth in Scotland.

"Renewable energy is already the mainstay of Scotland’s energy system and the growth which is forecast in the sector means many more economic and environmental benefits are to come.

"This merger will place EC20 and Opergy Group in a position to use their strong expertise and experience as that growth, particularly in offshore wind, starts to accelerate.”

Opergy was founded in 2019 with the aim of supporting businesses with renewable energy industry insights and solutions to drive innovation and growth.

It works with energy supply chains, developers and organisations to help lower carbon emissions.