Smaller events encouraged for Open Farm Sunday's comeback

Published: 4:20 PM June 2, 2021

Open Farm Sunday 2021 is due to make its post-lockdown comeback on June 27 - Credit: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday is preparing for its post-lockdown comeback later this month - but in a scaled-down format.

The popular annual summer event, which usually brings thousands of visitors onto farms across East Anglia, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And organisers at LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) said it will look "slightly different" when it returns on June 27.

They are encouraging smaller, Covid-safe events this year, with outdoor activities where visitors can "manage their own learning", such as self-guided farm walks.

But every farmer taking part will still be able to decide on the type of event they would like to offer, for how long and for how many people, they said.

There is also a greater emphasis on using a free ticketing systems to record and manage visitor numbers, and flexibility on when events take place. Although promotion will focus on June 27, farmers can choose any Sunday in June to open their gates.

LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager Annabel Shackleton said it was more important than ever for farmers to take part.

“LEAF Open Farm Sunday plays a vital role promoting British farming, dispelling myths and helping people to value the food they eat," she said.

"We are actively encouraging more smaller events this year. A simple farm walk for 30 people is both rewarding and manageable for all involved. We know there may be some nervousness around Covid and we want to ensure both host farmers, and visitors attending, feel safe and confident to go ahead.

"As theatres, cinemas and dining indoors reopens, remember transmission rates are significantly reduced outdoors.

"The farming stage – our wonderful countryside - is the perfect venue to safely welcome visitors.”

“It is also a chance to raise public awareness of the Countryside Code and public access.

"Recently there has been an increase in damage to grass and cereal fields that look bare to the un-informed and therefore deemed acceptable to walk on, but actually are home to our future food.

"LEAF Open Farm Sunday is an opportunity to explain why keeping to the designated footpath is so important, without causing conflict or negativity.”