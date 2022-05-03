Online Safety Bill could result in higher costs for small firms

The Online Safety Bill is currently being passed through Parliament - Credit: PA

Concerns have been raised that the Online Safety Bill, which is currently passing through parliament, could result in extra costs for small businesses.

The Bill is designed to provide better protection when online, but the additional regulations and potential fines for breaching the new rules, could disproportionately impact smaller firms.

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said that the organisation, which represents Norfolk businesses, is monitoring the impact it could have on local companies.

He said: “The Online Safety Bill establishes a new regulatory regime to address illegal and harmful content online.

"As with any changes of a regulatory nature, Norfolk Chambers will be watching carefully to understand the overall impact on the wider business community, particularly the impact on start-ups and micro businesses from the introduction of any additional costs and the time associated with compliance.”

Concerns about the Bill were raised by Gill Whitehead, who was appointed as the first head of the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF), which is responsible for streamlining internet regulation and will have an important role in coordinating how the bill is implemented.

In an interview published in the Financial Times, she said: “The online safety bill could have an inherent tension with competition because there’s a cost to complying with the bill that might be prohibitive for smaller firms.

“Unless we work through those things ahead of time, then we leave those tensions on the table and that slows things down for business. By working together, we can help accelerate.”

The Bill is aimed at forcing big tech companies to police their networks and to provide internet users with a new, safer digital experience. As well as protecting children from harmful content and limit user's exposure to illegal content.

Supporters of the Bill hope that, if passed, it will turn the UK into a global leader in internet regulation.

Although no date has yet been set as to when the Bill will become law, the government has stated that it hopes for it to be passed by the end of the year.