Published: 12:06 PM January 2, 2021

The Old Post Office, Harleston has been converted into a luxury home for sale for £1.1m - Credit: Minors & Brady

A grand 18th century Norfolk building that was once a bank and post office has been converted into a designer home with a big price tag.

The original bank vault which has been turned into a sauna. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The Old Post Office, Old Market Place, Harleston, has been converted into a glamorous eight bedroom home.

Inside, it is decorated with features including an original chandelier from the Savoy in London and an Art Deco chaise once belonging to designer Tom Ford.

The feature staircase - Credit: Minors & Brady

The building was created in 1790 as the Gurney bank. It became the National Post Office in 1896 when Gurney's became Barclays Bank.

After various commercial incarnations, this is the first time the house has been converted into a house in its 231-year history, say agents Minors & Brady.

Inside the plush home for sale. - Credit: Minors & Brady

South Norfolk Council approved plans in 2018 to restore the building to a single residential dwelling.

The building was most recently occupied by a café, art gallery and offices but has been standing empty for years.

Inside one of the themed bedrooms. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The entrance hall is supposed to look and feel like an interior of an Italian church.

Ceiling roses have been added and handmade plaster cherubs are from the monastery of St Francis of Assisi, Italy.

There is a lounge and large drawing room where buyers can add additional pieces such as a 1920s ebony Baby Grand piano, and 1900s three seater ebony suite.

One of the bedrooms. - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a formal dining room and a sauna converted from the original bank vault.

Themed rooms include the Waveney Room - inspired by the Waveney valley - as well as the Gurney Room and the Shakespeare Room.

Over two floors there is a coffee lounge as well as bedrooms, including a master suite with a dressing room and en suite.

The suite has a top of the range jet bath with waterproof ceiling speakers, an emperor 7ft bed and a crystal chandelier.

The building before it was purchased and converted. - Credit: Archant

Jamie Minors, of Minors & Brady, selling the house, said: "This is a stand-out design, there is nothing quite like this on the market."