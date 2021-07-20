Published: 5:30 AM July 20, 2021

Remember this? Situated under an unusual concrete domed structure, this disused ice rink is for sale - but could be turned into something different, if planning is granted. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

An ice rink in Norwich, situated in an unusual domed structure, which has been closed down for a decade, is for sale.

Disused for a decade: an old ice rink is for sale - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

The former Planet Ice rink, which closed down near to the Asda supermarket in Drayton High Road, is for sale, leasehold, for a price on application.

The ice rink, on the old Norwich Sports Village site, had opened in December 2009 but closed three years later.

The rink has one large open plan room measuring in the region of 24,000 sqft with a further 1,150 sqft under a flat roof.

No ice is left but the area once used by people skating is made up of sand.

The old ice rink for sale - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Agents Everett, Masson & Furby state the vacant property "could also be used for other non-leisure sector purposes, subject to any consents as may be required, such as a storage or distribution centre or perhaps a television or film studio."

They state: "The buildings are well known in the local area due to their unique dome shaped design with this particular property comprising three adjoining domes to create the one unit.

"Whilst from the outside the property may look irregular and curved in shape, internally it is in fact a regular but large rectangular space under a 10m high domed ceiling."

The old ice rink for sale - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

The ice rink closed after the firm Planet Ice originally shut it down for maintenance issues. It then decided not to reopen after investigations found there were 'significant structural issues.'







