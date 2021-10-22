Farm shop owners 'absolutely thrilled' at national award

Published: 12:00 PM October 22, 2021

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew inside the farm shop at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A diverse and innovative Norfolk farm which has successfully branched out into retail is celebrating a national award.

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew at Old Hall Farm in Woodton, near Bungay, won a silver award in the Diversification Innovator of the Year (large) category at the British Farming Awards.

The farm runs a high-welfare “cow with calf” dairy, with animals grazing lush species-rich pastures to produce raw Jersey milk, milkshakes, cream and butter within a soil-friendly "regenerative agriculture" system.

The Mayhews have diversified their income by building a successful farm shop and cafe which has grown to £1.2m turnover and a 22-strong workforce in just four years.

They have also introduced a free-range chicken enterprise, and a new vineyard of 10,500 vines.

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew with the Jersey dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Old Hall Farm

Mrs Mayhew said: "We are absolutely thrilled. There were so many amazing businesses nominated, so even getting to the final was an achievement. It was great to see British farming getting the attention it deserves.

"The award is fantastic for us and for the team - we couldn't do it without them."