News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Farm shop owners 'absolutely thrilled' at national award

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 12:00 PM October 22, 2021   
Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew at Old Hall Farm in Woodton

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew inside the farm shop at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A diverse and innovative Norfolk farm which has successfully branched out into retail is celebrating a national award.

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew at Old Hall Farm in Woodton, near Bungay, won a silver award in the Diversification Innovator of the Year (large) category at the British Farming Awards.

The farm runs a high-welfare “cow with calf” dairy, with animals grazing lush species-rich pastures to produce raw Jersey milk, milkshakes, cream and butter within a soil-friendly "regenerative agriculture" system.

The Mayhews have diversified their income by building a successful farm shop and cafe which has grown to £1.2m turnover and a 22-strong workforce in just four years.

They have also introduced a free-range chicken enterprise, and a new vineyard of 10,500 vines.

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew at Old Hall Farm in Woodton

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew with the Jersey dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Old Hall Farm

Mrs Mayhew said: "We are absolutely thrilled. There were so many amazing businesses nominated, so even getting to the final was an achievement. It was great to see British farming getting the attention it deserves.

"The award is fantastic for us and for the team - we couldn't do it without them."

You may also want to watch:

Farming
Norfolk
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Shields is ready to start living a new life after cervical cancer

Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Parts of Norfolk have been hit by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county.  

Norfolk Weather

Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thorpe St Andrew School.

Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon