'Adapt or die' - Event stylist launches colourful bouquet business with mum

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:54 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 1:33 PM March 8, 2021
Wedding stylist Daisy Bonham has launched Oki Umi Flower House with mum Joanne. 

Wedding stylist Daisy Bonham has launched Oki Umi Flower House with mum Joanne. - Credit: Oki Umi Flower House

A wedding and event stylist who had a drop in bookings due to coronavirus is brightening up people's homes with colourful bouquets she creates with her mum. 

Daisy Bonham, 30, started Oki Umi Flower House in January this year with her mum Joanne Bonham, 57, and they use dyed and dried flowers, which last up to three years.

The bouquets, which include pampas and bunny tail grass, are put together at their homes in Overstrand, with delivery in-person in Norfolk and postage across the UK. 

The bouquets from Oki Umi Flower House are made using dried and dyed flowers. 

The bouquets from Oki Umi Flower House are made using dried and dyed flowers. - Credit: Oki Umi Flower House

Miss Bonham, who has over a decade's experience working in hospitality, had previously launched event styling business Smoke & Wildwood in November 2019.

She had employed her mum to help her with her new company, but with the outbreak of coronavirus she wasn't able to offer her any work last year.

Miss Bonham fortunately managed to keep busy with a few smaller weddings and socially distanced events, such as the Scandinavian-inspired Mysabar in Norwich.

Daisy Bonham started Oki Umi Flower House with her mum Joanne after a drop in bookings for her event styling company Smoke & Wildwood due to coronavirus. 

Daisy Bonham started Oki Umi Flower House with her mum Joanne after a drop in bookings for her event styling company Smoke & Wildwood due to coronavirus. - Credit: Contributed

Realising she needed to adapt, she had the idea of launching a flower business as her mum had always wanted to work with them. 

Miss Bonham said: "My mum has loved flowers since a young age when my grandad had a greenhouse, so I thought that it was something we could get into. 

A childhood photo of Daisy Bonham and mum Joanne. 

A childhood photo of Daisy Bonham and mum Joanne. - Credit: Contributed

"I said let's do dried ones as they are long-life and last up to three years out of direct sunlight.

"Colourful flowers are also very positive and I loved the idea of them being delivered in the pandemic to cheer people up."

Oki Umi Flower House delivers across Norfolk, with UK-wide postage too. 

Oki Umi Flower House delivers across Norfolk, with UK-wide postage too. - Credit: Contributed

The bouquets are already proving popular and with Mother's Day around the corner, the pair have teamed up with local businesses Crumble and Velvet and Rosemarie to create gift packages, offering macarons and candles respectively. 

Miss Bonham added: "There is a saying in events that you have to adapt or die, so you need to move with the times and stay positive.

Oki Umi Flower House has teamed up with local businesses to offer gift packages for Mother's Day, including Crumble and Velvet with macarons or cupcakes. 

Oki Umi Flower House has teamed up with local businesses to offer gift packages for Mother's Day, including Crumble and Velvet with macarons or cupcakes. - Credit: Contributed

"We would love to keep this going when weddings come back and I would love to have a little shop, but it is early days." 

Visit the Oki Umi Flower House Instagram page and order at okiumiflowerhouse.co.uk

