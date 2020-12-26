International vessel specialist unveils new base at renewables hub

Published: 9:24 AM December 26, 2020

Jennie Kevis Stirling, Nikki Beales and Stuart Thornton set up a virtual office at Orbis Energy in Lowestoft. Picture: TMS Media - Credit: TMS Media

An international offshore transport and installation contractor has chosen Lowestoft’s offshore renewables hub as the location to strengthen its UK presence.

Rapidly expanding OHT is targeting the UK’s offshore wind farm pipeline from a base at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft.

Norwegian-based OHT chose OrbisEnergy confident it would plug its growing UK team into “an established industry network."

Stuart Thornton, OHT business development and tendering manager, said: "OrbisEnergy is ideally located for the local team and for many of our clients, and is also a great remote base for our colleagues elsewhere in the UK."

OHT has been moving quickly into the offshore wind market since it announced its order of Alfa Lift, its first custom-build vessel, in 2018 and has won the contract to install foundations on Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, to be the world’s largest development.

Mr Thornton said: "OrbisEnergy is ideal for an international geographically diverse company with a small but growing UK team."

Mr Thornton and OHT marketing and communications manager Nikki Beales worked in OrbisEnergy in previous roles with another international tenant.

They have recently been joined in East Anglia by business development and tendering manager, Jennie Kevis Stirling.

Angela Grey, OrbisEnergy building and tenant manager, said: "OHT brings an exciting new dimension to our tenant profile in terms of its ambitions for UK growth and its vessels.

"We’ve supported many businesses to grow and have seen businesses start here with only a small team and go on to employ more than 100 people locally."

OrbisEnergy was set up 11 years ago as a renewables hub.

Its VIP programme – Virtual Innovation and Incubation Programme – supports new and growing businesses with access to professional offices and meeting rooms, business support, finance and more.

Angela Grey added: "Our tenant packages include innovation and technology acceleration with insights into industry and market intelligence to support innovation, access to experts supporting innovation, research and development and technology acceleration, business support and funding, PR and marketing support, and professional and office services."

To find out more about an OrbisEnergy tenancy email orbisenergy@suffolk.gov.uk







