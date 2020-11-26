'Oh, crumbs' - Maximus, 2, inspires mum's lockdown biscuit business
- Credit: Kirsty Sadler
A mother-of-two with a passion for baking has started her own biscuit business from her home during lockdown.
Kirsty Sadler, from Attleborough, has taken the plunge and started her baking business which has already got families talking in the town.
‘Oh Crumbs was inspired by her two-year-old son’s love for her home-made biscuits and after seeing how much he enjoyed them, Mrs Sadler thought her sweet treats might spread a bit of much-needed cheer during the second national lockdown.
Despite only launching her business last week, the 32-year-old former accountant has already been inundated with orders and said she could not believe how quickly it had taken off.
She said: “Oh Crumbs came from my two-year-old because he covered my living room in crumbs from one of my biscuits.
You may also want to watch:
“I have always been into baking and I always thought about starting my own business and put it off, but with lockdown I thought, what better time?
“I recently got obsessed with biscuit videos on Instagram and that's where the idea came from.
Most Read
- 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
- 2 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
- 3 Whale washes up off Norfolk coast
- 4 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
- 5 Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk
- 6 Plea for help to trace missing heavily pregnant woman
- 7 Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory
- 8 More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive
- 9 Drivers ‘lucky to walk away’ as cars overturn
- 10 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
“Who doesn’t love a biscuit and a cup of tea? There are so many cake and brownie companies out there at the minute, but I haven't seen many biscuit companies so I thought it would be something a little bit different.”
With her two-year-old and four-month-old sons at home, Mrs Sadler is juggling being a full-time mum with her new business.
The shortbread biscuits are home-made and hand-decorated using icing.
Mrs Sadler is currently offering Christmas boxes with a festive array of biscuit designs.
She added: “As soon as the kids go to bed it's like my therapy to sit down and decorate my biscuits. We do Christmas boxes, birthdays, anniversaries, or even just a pick me up.
“I can fit it around mum life, and it is something really enjoy. I have never had a job I love before.
"The response has been amazing. It has been better than I ever hoped."