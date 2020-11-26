'Oh, crumbs' - Maximus, 2, inspires mum's lockdown biscuit business

Published: 11:18 AM November 26, 2020

Christmas biscuit boxes by 'Oh Crumbs boxes' - a new business started by an Attleborough mum. - Credit: Kirsty Sadler

A mother-of-two with a passion for baking has started her own biscuit business from her home during lockdown.

Kirsty Sadler, from Attleborough, has taken the plunge and started her baking business which has already got families talking in the town.

Christmas biscuits made by 'Oh Crumbs boxes'. - Credit: Kirsty Sadler

‘Oh Crumbs was inspired by her two-year-old son’s love for her home-made biscuits and after seeing how much he enjoyed them, Mrs Sadler thought her sweet treats might spread a bit of much-needed cheer during the second national lockdown.

Despite only launching her business last week, the 32-year-old former accountant has already been inundated with orders and said she could not believe how quickly it had taken off.

Kirsty Sadler, owner of 'Oh Crumbs boxes', with her husband Matthew Sadler and their two-year-old son, Maximus and four-month-old son, Ezra. - Credit: Kirsty Sadler

She said: “Oh Crumbs came from my two-year-old because he covered my living room in crumbs from one of my biscuits.

“I have always been into baking and I always thought about starting my own business and put it off, but with lockdown I thought, what better time?

“I recently got obsessed with biscuit videos on Instagram and that's where the idea came from.

“Who doesn’t love a biscuit and a cup of tea? There are so many cake and brownie companies out there at the minute, but I haven't seen many biscuit companies so I thought it would be something a little bit different.”

With her two-year-old and four-month-old sons at home, Mrs Sadler is juggling being a full-time mum with her new business.

Shortbread Christmas biscuits with festive icing designs, made by 'Oh Crumbs boxes'. - Credit: Kirsty Sadler

The shortbread biscuits are home-made and hand-decorated using icing.

Mrs Sadler is currently offering Christmas boxes with a festive array of biscuit designs.

She added: “As soon as the kids go to bed it's like my therapy to sit down and decorate my biscuits. We do Christmas boxes, birthdays, anniversaries, or even just a pick me up.

“I can fit it around mum life, and it is something really enjoy. I have never had a job I love before.

Shortbread dinosaur biscuits with icing designs, made by 'Oh Crumbs boxes'. - Credit: Kirsty Sadler

"The response has been amazing. It has been better than I ever hoped."

Kirsty Sadler, owner of 'Oh Crumbs boxes', with her husband Matthew Sadler and their two-year-old son Maximus. - Credit: Kirsty Sadler



