News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

What are wind farm developers doing to protect wildlife?

person

Derin Clark

Published: 7:00 AM August 28, 2022
Offshore windfarm

Vattenfall said it has minimalised the risk to Norfolk's wildlife - Credit: Archant

Vattenfall, the firm behind the plans to build a significant offshore windfarm off the Norfolk coast, has stressed that it is working to protect the area's wildlife. 

The company, which is set to start work on building the first wind turbines in the autumn next year, has said it has been carrying out extensive work to ensure that the construction will have a minimal effect on the region's natural habitat. 

"Protecting and maintaining the environment is a key consideration for Vattenfall," Dr Catrin Jones, head of stakeholder engagement offshore wind at Vattenfall, said. 

Dr Catrin Jones

Dr Catrin Jones, head of stakeholder engagement offshore wind at Vattenfall - Credit: CHPV/Julian Claxton

"Making sure we protect wildlife is vital.

"For example we have conducted research looking at how we interact with birds who spend a lot of time flying over the North Sea, and have taken additional measures including raising turbine hub heights to provide greater clearance for birds’ normal flight altitudes."

The firm said that by raising the distance between the turbines' blades and the sea will reduce the risk of birds striking the structures. 

Dr Jones added: "Working alongside other developers and stakeholders, we are also progressing collaborative measures to enhance nesting sites and boost colonies of some of our marine bird species.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 critically-acclaimed restaurants to visit in Norfolk
  2. 2 Couple put four-bed 'eco home' with amazing views up for sale for £995k
  3. 3 Red Arrows pictured at Norfolk airbase
  1. 4 Fire that ripped across isolated island blamed on disposable barbecues
  2. 5 ‘Doesn't seem right’: Family of injured girl on dangerous driver's latest sentence
  3. 6 New cafe with 'great value afternoon tea' opens in B&B
  4. 7 Wind turbines as tall as The Shard set to be built off the Norfolk coast
  5. 8 ‘Scared and degraded’ - Teenager’s trauma after sex attack in shop
  6. 9 Family rescued after getting stranded on sand bar in rising tide
  7. 10 Market town's £3m revamp set to bring 'significant disruption'

"Overall, Vattenfall does a lot of research and work on this topic and we aim that projects will be Net Biodiversity positive by 2040."

Despite the work taken to protect the region's wildlife, concerns have been raised over the proposals to build one of the world's largest windfarms off the Happisburgh coastline. 

At the end of last year more than 80 Norfolk towns and villages joined forces to raise fears about the need to run 60km of underground cables - running from Happisburgh on the coast to a new substation at Necton. 

wind farm map

Map of underground cable corridors which are planned for the Vattenfall (blue line) and Orsted (red line) offshore wind farms. - Credit: Archant

Complaints were also raised about plans for a north-south cable corridor to bring power onshore from another wind farm called Hornsea Three. Those power lines will start at Weybourne in north Norfolk and run south to Swardeston.

Instead of running cables underground, The Norfolk Parish Movement for an Offshore Transmission Network (OTN) called for the windfarms to be connected off the coast. 

Vattenfall said that this was not yet possible and would take years to implement.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Beverley Callard attending the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

Soap star runs fitness classes for charity after settling into Norfolk home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tesco in Fakenham has flooded.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Town centre Tesco store reopens after closing due to flooding

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Langley School pupils collect their GCSE results

Norfolk GCSE results | Live

GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rain has hit Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Live News

Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon