What are wind farm developers doing to protect wildlife?

Vattenfall, the firm behind the plans to build a significant offshore windfarm off the Norfolk coast, has stressed that it is working to protect the area's wildlife.

The company, which is set to start work on building the first wind turbines in the autumn next year, has said it has been carrying out extensive work to ensure that the construction will have a minimal effect on the region's natural habitat.

"Protecting and maintaining the environment is a key consideration for Vattenfall," Dr Catrin Jones, head of stakeholder engagement offshore wind at Vattenfall, said.

"Making sure we protect wildlife is vital.

"For example we have conducted research looking at how we interact with birds who spend a lot of time flying over the North Sea, and have taken additional measures including raising turbine hub heights to provide greater clearance for birds’ normal flight altitudes."

The firm said that by raising the distance between the turbines' blades and the sea will reduce the risk of birds striking the structures.

Dr Jones added: "Working alongside other developers and stakeholders, we are also progressing collaborative measures to enhance nesting sites and boost colonies of some of our marine bird species.

"Overall, Vattenfall does a lot of research and work on this topic and we aim that projects will be Net Biodiversity positive by 2040."

Despite the work taken to protect the region's wildlife, concerns have been raised over the proposals to build one of the world's largest windfarms off the Happisburgh coastline.

At the end of last year more than 80 Norfolk towns and villages joined forces to raise fears about the need to run 60km of underground cables - running from Happisburgh on the coast to a new substation at Necton.

Complaints were also raised about plans for a north-south cable corridor to bring power onshore from another wind farm called Hornsea Three. Those power lines will start at Weybourne in north Norfolk and run south to Swardeston.

Instead of running cables underground, The Norfolk Parish Movement for an Offshore Transmission Network (OTN) called for the windfarms to be connected off the coast.

Vattenfall said that this was not yet possible and would take years to implement.