Sleeping pods and discount gyms: What post-Covid offices might look like

Published: 12:12 PM February 12, 2021

Rob Diamond of Ingleton Wood says sleep pods could be the way forward for offices - Credit: stock.adobe.com

Sleeping pods and fruit vending machines are on a list of recommendations to businesses looking to reopen offices after the pandemic.

The advice comes from sustainability expert Rob Diamond of Norwich property consultancy Ingleton Wood, who said: “Mental health and wellbeing should be top priorities for businesses now following the remote working revolution. We’re enjoying more family time, more exercise and no commute. Any business that fails to act on this huge cultural shift risks getting left behind.

Rob Diamond of Ingleton Wood - Credit: Ingleton Wood

“That’s why we’re calling for all local businesses to seriously consider investing in building wellness."

Mr Diamond is one of just 150 WELL practitioners based in the UK - a new international building standard rating system designed to improve health and wellness in premises.

He added that employers which take the wellness of staff seriously will see the results pay off.

"You could have a water fountain every 30 metres or a cafeteria full of fruit and veg rather than processed food and sugary drinks," he said.

"You might have a counsellor to hand for mental health support, a circadian lighting system, sleep pods with hammocks, more plants and daylight, dedicated fitness time, local gym memberships and activity trackers, lower carbon dioxide levels or stand-up desks which burn 50 more calories per hour than sitting.

“It’s all scientifically backed up and will result in happier and more productive teams to help businesses stay resilient and competitive while reviving our local economy in Norfolk.”

Mr Diamond said: “We want that outdoor environment inside. We want to attract the best quality staff. We want fewer sick days. We don’t want to work hunched over desks with rubbish lighting and getting headaches. We want places where you want to work: plants, music, artwork, colour and space which reflect your company’s culture.

Fresh fruit and vegetables. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Google, Apple and other big blue chip firms aren’t doing this just to look good. They’ve discovered that it genuinely changes the minds of their staff. It influences people in a positive manner. They are creating healthier, more natural and more enjoyable workplaces.”