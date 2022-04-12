Brandon-based business wins national award

A Brandon-based firm beat 2,000 businesses to be awarded the top accolade at the UK's longest-running health and safety industry awards.

O.C.O Technology received a Gold Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) in recognition for its health and safety measures.

The company, which has 35 employees at its Brandon location, was also named winner of the RoSPA International Dilmun Environmental Award for demonstrating excellence in environmental and health and safety management.

The firm, which has a £20m turnover, specialises in providing carbon capture services that extracts harmful carbon from waste materials before it can enter the atmosphere.

Lee Thompson, health, safety, environment and quality manager at O.C.O Technology, said that the company was "extremely proud and honoured" to receive the two awards.

He added: “There were three key components to our winning gold entry – making sure we had robust management systems and the right culture in place to achieve excellence in health and safety; having the commitment from the directors to make any necessary changes; and the buy-in from all our employees, which has been tremendous.

“The support everyone within the business has shown for health and safety has been excellent and that has now been recognised by the RoSPA judges.”

The Gold Award recognised the changes Mr Thompson and his team made at the company including transitioning to a new internationally-recognised health and safety standard.

Meanwhile, the environmental award was given to the team after they demonstrated how the business manages its environmental risks, including mitigating its own carbon footprint.

Steps the firm has taken to reduce its carbon emissions include introducing electric cars to its fleet and appointing energy champions at all its locations across the UK.

Julia Small, achievements director at RoSPA, said that the business is a "fantastic example to others" in its sector.

Ms Small added: “By receiving this recognition O.C.O Technology join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety.”