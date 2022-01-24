The holiday cabins, lake and nature reserve would be developed on land south of the Oakland Gardens, just off the A47, in the centre of the image. An existing lake can be seen on the other side of the A47, to the north-east. - Credit: Google

A new wildlife lake, eight holiday cabins and 20 new jobs could all be created at a Norfolk garden suppliers, if plans are approved by the local council.

Family-run Oakland Gardens in Pentney have applied for permission to West Norfolk Borough Council to build the cabins, lake and nature reserve., along with new warehousing, business units and a home for the family to live in.

In a rationale submitted to the council, the family said their proposals would offer “an additional asset to the already well-established tourist industry in the area”.

The lake would be dug in a location that floods every year, with water level sluice controls used to relieve flooding and drought patterns, and would directly connect to a relief ditch which leads out of the village and onto the Wash.

Each of the cabins would have two bedrooms, and one of the cabins would be reserved exclusively for the use of charities, families in financial difficulties and those with disabled members.

The family said: “Fifteen years ago, we were unemployed and our son aged five had cancer and was in hospital for a long time.

“He had chemotherapy and we were very poor and understand how those strains of an illness, or disability, in the family can strain a family.

“At that time a charity gave us a free holiday in a place like this and it was at the time when we needed it the most.

“We will never forget this family lifeline, which is why we want to give back to the community within this project by using one cabin solely for free of charge for charity use.”

New warehousing would allow the existing garden business to grow, which the family say would create “20 additional jobs for local people in both professional and unskilled jobs”.

The family currently live in Whaplode, Lincolnshire, and say they could save 1.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year by moving to the site they’ve been running since 2007.

If approved, the plan would also see 10 business units and 20 offices built and would be available for internet-based firms that are either services based, or mail-order.

The council is due to make a decision on whether to grant the plan permission in principle by April 20.

Pentney... the tourism hotspot

Pentney - located off the A47 between Swaffham and King’s Lynn - is already popular with visitors, with a number of tourism businesses linked to the area's wetlands.

Tourists to Pentney's existing lakes can enjoy waterskiing and the hospitality of several holiday lodges, while the village’s two spa resorts attract people looking to unwind in rural Norfolk.

A holiday park with 38 eco lodges could be built at Pentney Woods, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

And under another plan awaiting approval from West Norfolk council, Pentney Woods could soon host 38 new eco lodges.

Pentney Priory, now known as Pentney Abbey, was an Augustinian priory.

Pentney Priory Gatehouse, pictured during restoration work in 2012. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Its ruins mostly comprise a flint-built grade-I listed gatehouse and can be booked for weddings.

Nearby Narborough, just east of Pentney, offers trout and coarse fishing, as well as caravanning, at its own lakes.

Narborough Bone Mill on the river Nar, just south of Pentney, is the only surviving Norfolk bone mill of which substantial workings remain.

From left, Dennis Greeno, Eddie Hall, Graham Bartlett, Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson, David Burchell and John Atkinson at Narborough Bone Mill. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The mill was used to render down bones from local slaughterhouses and from the whaling industry into agricultural fertiliser, with bones transported up the River Nar by barge from a blubber-processing factory at South Lynn.

Narborough Bone Mill when it was in use. - Credit: Archant

The mill’s 16-foot diameter (4.9m) waterwheel and the foundations of the main mill building can be viewed today by walkers on the Nar Valley Way.