Historic site of former brewery goes on sale for 40 homes

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:22 AM March 20, 2021    Updated: 11:42 AM March 20, 2021
Artist's impression of new homes in Oak Street, Norwich

An artist's impression of how the new homes in Oak Street will look. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A site of a demolished 18th century brewery and maltings in Norwich earmarked for 40 new homes has gone up for sale.

site of brewery in Oak Street, Norwich

The entrance to Little Buck Yard, off Oak Street where maltings were, pictured in 1936. - Credit: George Plunkett

The site in Oak Street, of just under an acre, has planning permission for 12 townhouses, 26 one and two bedroom flats and two penthouses. It is for sale with Arnolds Keys for a price on application.

The earliest known use of the site was as the base of St Martin's Brewery, along with a residential yard link to the Buck pub, which dates to at least 1783.

New homes, Oak Street, Norwich

How the new homes in Oak Street will look. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

But after Norwich City Council granted outline planning permission, the old buildings were demolished. 

New artist's impressions show how the 40 homes will look in two blocks with a new terrace of townhouses, 'redefining the Oak Street frontage.'
 

New homes in Oak Street, Norwich

An artist's impression of the new homes. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Other homes will form a second, larger block of townhouses facing the river.

Two homes will be classed as affordable.

