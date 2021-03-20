Historic site of former brewery goes on sale for 40 homes
- Credit: Arnolds Keys
A site of a demolished 18th century brewery and maltings in Norwich earmarked for 40 new homes has gone up for sale.
The site in Oak Street, of just under an acre, has planning permission for 12 townhouses, 26 one and two bedroom flats and two penthouses. It is for sale with Arnolds Keys for a price on application.
The earliest known use of the site was as the base of St Martin's Brewery, along with a residential yard link to the Buck pub, which dates to at least 1783.
But after Norwich City Council granted outline planning permission, the old buildings were demolished.
New artist's impressions show how the 40 homes will look in two blocks with a new terrace of townhouses, 'redefining the Oak Street frontage.'
Other homes will form a second, larger block of townhouses facing the river.
Two homes will be classed as affordable.