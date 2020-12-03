Published: 10:34 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 10:42 AM December 3, 2020

A 250-year-old Norwich city centre pub earmarked for a boutique hotel is now for sale for £550,000.

Number 12, Farmer's Avenue, formerly known as Le Rouen, closed in 2018 after a refurbishment.

It was given outline planning permission in March for it to be converted into a hotel with six boutique-style bedrooms and a suite with a bar area.

But nothing happened in lockdown and the pub has stood empty since. Prior to that, it went up for sale back in 2017, offloaded by the chain Enterprise Inns.

It was bought in January 2019 by a company called Thurston Estates, however never reopened.

Back in February the Norwich & District branch of Camra, Campaign for Real Ale, formally objected to the change of use, wanting it retained as a pub for the community.

It appealed to the city council, stating: "Camra would rather see that attempts are made to reopen the pub rather than a conversion to a hotel.

The pub can provide so much more than just a traditional drinking establishment, pubs are a hub for the community where people can meet and socialise with others." Planning was, however, granted.

The Grade II listed building, with three storeys, is now for sale with planning for change of use from a pub to a boutique hotel as well as a replacement single storey extension and structural repairs.



The plans are designed to form two rooms over the ground floor, four rooms over the first floor and a suite over the third floor.

Agents Fleurets described it as "a development opportunity ideal for a developer/owner operator."

The building is thought to be around 250 years old, and was known as the Plough and Horses up until 1830. Near to Norwich Castle, it is said to have been a prime spot for people to watch public hangings. It was renamed the Plough up to 1973, closed in 1995 and was then offered for sale in 1997 and reopened in 2000.

The pub is said to have various fine architectural features including a cast iron stove, an original fireplace and a wooden Arts and Crafts style servery.



