Gym to close for two weeks during £100,000 revamp
- Credit: Vincent Willard
A gym in south Norfolk will close for a fortnight as it undergoes a huge £100,000 revamp.
Attleborough's NR Health and Fitness club will close from Sunday, August 7, until Monday, August 22.
During this period, the gym will undergo work costing more than £100,000 and will see the build of a new mezzanine floor.
The additional space will provide another level to the gym, with a new functional fitness space as well as brand new equipment brought in.
Club manager, Vincent Willard, says the gym will be completely transformed with a fresh new look and layout to provide an improved experience for its members.
He said: "It's a massive revamp and it's our first major investment into the club.
"It’s nice to have a refresh of the kit and bring a new experience to our gym members. It's really exciting."
The gym will reopen with a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, August 22, for members to come and take a look.