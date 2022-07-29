Gym to close for two weeks during £100,000 revamp

A gym in south Norfolk will close for a fortnight as it undergoes a huge £100,000 revamp.

Attleborough's NR Health and Fitness club will close from Sunday, August 7, until Monday, August 22.

During this period, the gym will undergo work costing more than £100,000 and will see the build of a new mezzanine floor.

NR Health and Fitness club in Attleborough - Credit: Vincent Willard

The additional space will provide another level to the gym, with a new functional fitness space as well as brand new equipment brought in.

Club manager, Vincent Willard, says the gym will be completely transformed with a fresh new look and layout to provide an improved experience for its members.

He said: "It's a massive revamp and it's our first major investment into the club.

"It’s nice to have a refresh of the kit and bring a new experience to our gym members. It's really exciting."

NR Health and Fitness club in Attleborough - Credit: Vincent Willard

The gym will reopen with a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, August 22, for members to come and take a look.