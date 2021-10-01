Retailers urged to help crisis-hit pig farms back from "precipice"

Published: 5:00 PM October 1, 2021

Food shops have been urged to prioritise British pork to help ease a backlog of thousands of pigs on East Anglia's farms - leaving the sector on a "precipice".

National Pig Association (NPA) chairman Rob Mutimer, who also runs Swannington Farm to Fork in north Norfolk, has written an open letter to all UK retailers.

It says labour supply issues in pork processing plants, caused by Brexit and Covid factors, has reduced processing factory intake by as much as 25pc per week, creating a backlog of 120,000 pigs on farms and raising the "heart-breaking" prospect of an imminent welfare cull.

And that has sparked fears for the future of a sector which is a vital part of East Anglia's agricultural economy, with an estimated 20pc of the national herd kept in Norfolk and Suffolk.

In the letter, Mr Mutimer says highly-processed imported products such as gammons needed for Christmas are diverting essential butchery staff away from British pigs.

He says other imported products that require no butchery are also being prioritised over more labour-intensive British products - "adding to the already severe backlog,"

"We are also aware that some retailers, who have to date been very supportive of their British supply chains, are now considering moving over to EU pork because it is much cheaper," he said.

"I am therefore asking, on behalf of my members, for you to help us by prioritising British pork through the plants and diverting butchery staff back to British pigs.

"This is no longer a question of cost, and need not continue indefinitely, but comes from the desperate need to reduce the backlog of pigs that we have on our farms and avoid this precipice that we now find ourselves facing."

Mr Mutimer says the NPA has reached an "impasse" in its repeated requests for government support in the form of temporary visas for butchery workers which "have thus far gone unheeded".

Ministers have announced that up to 5,500 temporary poultry workers will be able to work in the UK, along with to 5,000 HGV drivers, to fill critical vacancies in the food chain. But no measures have yet been announced for the pig sector.

A government spokesperson said: "We are aware of the challenges the pig industry has faced in recent months. We are keeping the market under close review and continuing to work closely with the sector to explore options."