Norfolk's new business chief sets out her vision

Nova Fairbank (left) succeeds Chris Sargisson (right) as chief executive of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Norfolk Chambers of Commerce

After a five year wait, Nova Fairbank is set to take over the reins of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce. DERIN CLARK finds out what the new CEO hopes to achieve in her new role and the challenges the region's business community is facing

Nova Fairbank has been waiting in the wings for five years to take over as CEO of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, but now she is stepping into the top job and has big plans for the region's business community.

Under the Chambers' rules, Ms Fairbank, who will officially start her new role on August 1, 2022, will be CEO for just a five year term - giving her limited time to fulfil her ambitions for the organisation.

Previously she had been the chief operating officer at the Chambers, working with the outgoing boss, Chris Sargisson to modernise the organisation.

Now she is looking to build on what has already been achieved over the last five years.

She stated that her key goals included growing its members, increasing turnover and providing greater engagement with a wider business audience.

To help increase its relevance with the community, last year the not-for-profit organisation moved from the outskirts of Norwich into a grand neo-classical building at the top of Prince of Wales Road in the heart of the city.

Although still being renovated and needing planning permission, Ms Fairbank revealed that she had plans to use the new location to create space, such as an onsite cafe, that will allow networking opportunities for professionals.

Ms Fairbank explained that she is aiming to put the Chambers at the "heart of the business community" and "engage more with the business community", not just in Norwich but across the county.

It is already working to expand its Area Councils, which were initially set up in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Kings Lynn.

These groups are designed to help and support businesses in their area and are planned to be rolled out to towns and villages across Norfolk.

Encouraging the next generation of business leaders and helping firms to recruit young talent is also high on Ms Fairbank's to-do list.

She has been working with bosses in Norwich to set-up the Chambers' Co.next project.

This initiative is designed to help young people under the age of 35 gain the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to become attractive to firms and help combat the recruitment crisis many companies are experiencing.

Although Ms Fairbank said that the "business community in Norfolk is fantastic" she is also realistic about the challenges the region currently faces.

Along with struggling to find new talent, the region's bosses are also dealing with high inflation, political uncertainty and falling consumer confidence.

Ms Fairbank said: "This is an exciting time and a challenging time for businesses."

The Chamber will be at the forefront of helping companies navigate the current challenges, providing advice and support to firms of all sizes.

The new CEO is also keen to highlight the free training available to professionals and those looking to upskill.

"A great place to look is the Norfolk training Hub, which is there for businesses but can be accessed by anybody," she said.

With a new CEO and a new office, the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce is preparing help companies overcome the current challenges and take advantage of upcoming opportunities.





What is the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce?

The Norfolk Chambers of Commerce is a not-for-profit organisation that represents businesses across the county.

Along with supporting companies of all sizes within Norfolk, the Chamber also works to highlight issues with key officials in Westminster.

It often works closely with its counterpart in Suffolk to promote East Anglian businesses and improve the economic outlook for the region.

Membership is available to firms of all sizes and along with national companies, such as Aviva, it also supports small start-ups.

It is one of 53 accredited Chambers in the UK and is part of the British Chambers of Commerce.