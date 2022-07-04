New chief for Norfolk business body named

Nova Fairbank (left) succeeds Chris Sargisson (right) as chief executive of Norfolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Norfolk Chambers of Commerce

Norfolk businesses are entering a new phase as Nova Fairbank succeeds to the role of chief executive of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

Ms Fairbank, who previously worked as chief operating officer under the outgoing chief executive Chris Sargisson, said that she plans to "give a voice to every business in Norfolk".

She said: "I’m looking forward to carrying the torch for the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, continuing the current journey backed up by the new, sturdy foundation and building blocks Chris’ leadership has laid for its future development over the last five years."

Mr Sargisson added: “The next phase looks to build on this strong foundation, creating business-led, customer-centric innovation to achieve the long-term vision to connect with every business in Norfolk, and there is no doubt that Nova is absolutely the right person to lead the Chambers in this next important stage.”

The role of chief executive at the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce is a five-year term, during which time Ms Fairbank will drive the direction of the region's leading business representative body.