The places in Norfolk and Waveney where EE is extending 4G coverage

Published: 10:28 AM March 1, 2021

4G and phone signal coverage is getting better in some areas, but other parts of the region have been left behind. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

EE has announced it is extending 4G coverage to 43 new locations in the UK - the majority of which are in Norfolk and Suffolk.

These not spots have been identified as part of a wider Shared Rural Network which aims to extend 4G accessibility across more rural parts of the UK.

The aim is to not only increase connectivity for businesses but also visitors to areas such as national parks.

The areas in Norfolk which will soon be upgraded to 4G are:

Attleborough

Carbrooke

Great Hockham

Hilborough

Narford

Mundford

A47, Blofield

Weston Longville

Brancaster

Northwold

Snettisham

South Creake

Titchwell

Tottenhill

You may also want to watch:

The sites in Suffolk are:

Little Cornard

B1119, Sweffling

Benhall

Friston

Kirton

Leiston

Wangford

Creeting St Mary

Barnham

Elveden

Eriswell

Icklingham

BT, which provides the infrastructure for the 4G network, said it was committed to continuing improving connectivity.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of the BT Group, said: “Reliable connectivity is important wherever you live, work or travel, and we’re committed to improving and adding coverage to even the most remote areas.

"The investment BT has made in rural areas to date means we already have the infrastructure in place needed to extend our 4G coverage footprint further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build.

"There are many places where EE is the only provider with 4G coverage today, offering the other operators an opportunity to share our existing sites to plug gaps in their networks and improve mobile performance for everyone.”

The news has likewise been welcomed by national parks such as the Broads.

Mike McKinley, chair of National Parks England, said: “The extension, and introduction, of 4G coverage across more rural areas is welcome news for national park communities and visitors, and will help meet increased demand for fast, reliable connectivity.

“Digital connectivity is a vital part of modern life, and this news will also benefit the residents of national parks, many of whom currently live in isolated areas with no access to mobile coverage.

“As we look ahead to this summer 2021, National Parks is anticipating a large influx of visitors.

"These visitors will now have access to better and more reliable mobile coverage, giving them the opportunity to use important tools such as ‘SaferLakes’ which helps visitors enjoy these special landscapes, while ensuring they are protected for future generations.”



