Norwich-based gin distiller opening three London stores

Published: 11:48 AM August 9, 2021

A Norwich-based gin distiller is expanding nationally with the opening of three outlets in London.

Bullards, founded in Norwich in 2015, set out to revive a name synonymous with the drinks industry since 1837.

Stores are set to open in some of London's most prestigious shopping areas. The first retail outlet in Westfield White City will open in August, whilst the others will be in Canary Wharf and Covent Garden piazza later on in the year.

These new outlets follow those already opened in Norwich, the tasting bars in Chantry Place and Jarrold both having opened earlier this year.

The gin maker is trusting in the growing trend of experiential retail, specifically in food and drink brands, following the decline in bricks and mortar retail. The outlets will offer sampling, as well as gin experiences.

“For premium food and drink brands, connecting with customers on a face-to-face level is increasingly important,” said Bullards' founder and managing director, Russell Evans.

CGI of how Bullards’ store in Westfield White City will look - Credit: Play Retail

“Our two Norwich outlets, in Chantry Place and in the Jarrolds Deli, have enabled us to build personal relationships with potential customers, allowed them to sample the product, and started to build a strong connection with the brand.

“If you are going to build a premium drinks brand, being seen in the right location is critical, and that is why we have chosen three of the highest-profile retail areas in London to launch our Bullards gin tasting bars in the capital.

“We are very definitely Norwich-based, and our gin will always be made here, but we see a real opportunity to market the ‘Spirit of Norwich’ to a wider audience, and fly the flag for a historic Norfolk brand in the capital.”

Bullards has a core range of four gins, their London Dry, named World's Best London Dry Gin at the 2017 World Gin Awards, a Strawberry and Black Pepper Gin, the Old Tom Gin, with honey and mango flavours, and their Coastal Gin, made with botanicals foraged from the Norfolk coastline.

They have also created a number of special edition gins for the achievements of Norwich City Football Club, being an official partner.



