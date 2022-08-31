Promotion

Theatre Royal will transform into a festive spectacular for two evenings on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Christmas is about celebration – with all the trimmings, the glitz, the glam and – of course – the sparkle. Parties are a big part of the festive season and Norwich Theatre’s exclusive Christmas Night at the Theatre for businesses will have all the glamour and magic for a night you will never forget.

Norwich Theatre’s corporate joiner Christmas party nights will see the Theatre Royal transform into a festive spectacular for two evenings on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3. The black tie events are a first for the theatre and are exclusively available to its corporate sponsors and member community. Tables are for groups of eight upwards.

Norwich Theatre business development and events coordinator Lauren Farley - Credit: Laura Francis

Business development and events coordinator Lauren Farley said: “This is such an exciting time for Norwich Theatre. Our audiences will be used to seeing the magic on our stages, but now for the first time the bar, balconies and lounges will be just as magical. We have such exciting plans for transforming the space, and it will be amazing to welcome our corporate members here for the festive season.”

Corporate memberships and sponsorships are vital for the theatre, with all funding received heading straight back into creative work both on stage and in the community.

“Becoming part of the Norwich Theatre business community directly supports our work and gives access to ticket discounts and priority booking, plus unique events such as A Christmas Night at the Theatre,” added Lauren.

Attendees will be greeted with a red carpet and a champagne cocktail and will then be treated to a delicious festive three-course menu prepared by Prelude head chef Jesús Torcat. Partygoers can then continue the fun on the dancefloor and soak up the atmosphere at the bar.

“Expect the wow factor with added surprises!” said Lauren. “This will be the work Christmas party to end all others.”

For more information about Christmas Night at the Theatre or to become a corporate member to gain access to these exclusive events, please email corporate@norwichtheatre.org