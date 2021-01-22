Tech company raises £250,000 in four days for solar-powered water monitor

Published: 11:21 AM January 22, 2021

The WATR monitor has raised nearly £250,000 in its first four days - Credit: WATR

A water quality monitor has raised 97pc of a £250,000 target in a public crowdfunding scheme within four days of launching.

WATR is a solar-powered monitor which can be deployed in remote locations to check factors such as dissolved oxygen, pH balance and conductivity.

With water quality-related diseases costing 3.7m lives a year across the globe, the monitor could not have come to market at a more pivotal time.

Glyn Cotton, co-founder and chief executive of the Norwich-based business, said: “With this fundraising round, we would love to revolutionise the water industry and significantly improve water quality across the globe.

"This Seedrs campaign is a unique opportunity for us to supercharge our growth, by bringing our valued connections on board as shareholders.

You may also want to watch:

"It doesn't matter how large or small your investment is, we’d like as many people to come on this journey as possible.”

The funds will largely be funnelled manufacturing 500 devices costi

Glyn Cotton, co-founder and chief executive of Norwich-based WATR - Credit: WATR

ng 40pc of the funds.

On top of that 10pc will be put towards marketing and 20pc towards creating key roles.

Patents for the technology have already been filed worldwide and have thus far been granted in the EU and Hong Kong.

The company was founded three years ago and has since raked in accolades including shortlists at the Archant Business Awards' Breaking Boundaries and Knowledge Pioneer categories.

Mr Cotton said: “The business is very committed to its Norfolk roots.

"All the product ideation, technology design, development and assembly are completed by the Norwich based team and the business sees nothing changing there, we are very focused on growing the business in Norfolk."

And with 38 days left on the clock there is every chance that the Seedrs crowdfunding campaign may go over its target and continue to accumulate funds until it closes.

WATR already has plans in the pipeline for future products and services including Roving WATR that can move around and monitor an area of still water; and Auto Deployment WATR that can automatically test the water at a predetermined water depth.

Clients of the business will pay a data plan subscription of £50pm for each connected device.

For that price, they will have access to our WATR dashboard, on a mobile app or on web and maintenance and support.

To read more about the crowdfunding campaign visit https://www.seedrs.com/watr/sections/idea



