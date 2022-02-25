Free business talks launched for local firms

A new series of business talks designed to engage and inspire local firms have been launched.

Norwich Talks Up Business takes place weekly at the Business Support Hub at The Forum.

The events are run by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), in collaboration with Norfolk Network as part of the BID's Onwards Norwich initiative.

Taking place every Tuesday at 12.30pm, each talk is 20 minutes long and is in the style of TED Talks, with a question and answer and networking opportunity at the end.

The first event featured retail and commercial consultant, Stephen Balmer-Walters. It focused on the importance of putting people first in business.

Mr Balmer-Walters said the talks were a great platform to bring "this vibrant community" together.

He added: "These events will allow local SMEs, entrepreneurs, and businesses the opportunity to take away some valuable live business know-how and intelligence that they will be able to apply and use within their daily lives and businesses. The Norwich Business Support Hub is a great space and environment to make this a very special unique series of events.”