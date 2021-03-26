Published: 8:20 AM March 26, 2021

Charlotte Lord at Cuba Revolution before lockdown with her collection. - Credit: Chris Harvey

A Norwich college student really did excel with her homework when she started her own designer clothes brand.

Charlotte Lord, who's studying a fashion retail degree at the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) needed to show her expertise in marketing.

So from scratch, she set up the Lord Label with its own website and social media accounts - and found it so successful, she's kept it going.

Pippa Green Grass maxi dress from The Lord Label Spring/Summer collection. - Credit: the Lord Label

She does everything herself, from sourcing the clothes - a selection of women's day and evening 'luxe' outfits - to promoting, packing and managing her finances.

Myah Blue floral mini dress from The Lord Label Luxe Collection. - Credit: the Lord Label

And with it really taking off, she's hoping to have a pop-up shop going forward.

"I curate collections and tried to set up a brand which offered people something different that they couldn't buy elsewhere," said Miss Lord.

"Running your own business isn't easy and I'm running it from home so clothes arrive all boxed up but I'm really inspired by trends and the idea is I spot trends and then buy pieces.

"I try and use UK suppliers and I'm only a small start-up but hopefully I can expand."