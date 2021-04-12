Plant pots and diamonds: What shoppers bought first on reopening day

Published: 4:46 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM April 12, 2021

People enjoy being out and about as the Covid restrictions are eased. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The public headed back to the high street in droves as shops reopened for the first time in months. This is what was in those shoppers' burgeoning bags.

1. Jarrold

Shoppers were ready to put their best foot forward at historic department store Jarrold, with women's summer dresses among the top sellers.

John Adams, general manager and senior trading director, said: “We’re delighted to see so many of our customers back on our fashion floor, keen to see the new seasons pieces and of course eager to actually try these clothes on.

"Flowery, floaty dresses seem to be the biggest hit so far, now we just need the warm weather.”

2. Lisa Angel

"We've seen our homeware products sit firmly at the top of our best seller list - the likes of hanging planter baskets, rattan mirrors, Himalayan rock salt lamps and tea light holders along with our positive affirmation flip books," said Jenna Crush, retail operations and visual merchandising manager at Norwich-founded jewellery and homeware brand Lisa Angel.

Lisa Angel shop opens in Intu Chapelfield.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

She added: "Coming in close behind are our gemstone/birthstone/birth flower jewellery, all designed in-house. We've had a really positive reaction to our new season products and it's been lovely to see our customers excited about shopping again."

3. Leslie Terrance

Kerri Notman, owner of Leslie Terrance Home in Magdalen Road, said larger plant pots had been among the sold out items.

Ms Notman opened her larger footprint store this week for the first time, and is now also selling coffee and cake which also sold out.

Kerri Notman (inset), owner of Leslie Terrance, has got a new shop in Magdalen Road. Pictures: Leslie Terrance/Archant - Credit: Leslie Terrance/Archant

She said: "We've had really good takings. Plant pots have sold like mad - particularly the larger ones. Hanging plant pots as well as easy care plants have also sold extremely well.

"Our cake of the day sold out pretty quickly which was exciting. I think because people were out and about anyway it made them more likely to pop in and pick some up.

"It was just lovely to arrive and see a but of a queue outside the shop."

4. Two Magpies

At Two Magpies in Timberhill, outdoor seating was a hit with the public with owner Steve Magnoll saying it was great to see the city busy.

He added: "The cafe has been massively busy today. We sold out of superb cheese straws the quickest as people were grabbing a snack and going with their coffee.

Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich, which has now branched out into selling celebration cakes in lockdown. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

"Our hand laminated croissants and pain au chocolates have been a big seller as well."

5. Dipples

Jewellers Dipples has had a lot of couples walking through the door on its first day of opening.

Owner of the Swan Lane store Chris Ellis said: "It's been very steady today. It's absolutely lovely to look out of the windows and see people with shopping bags - the buzz is starting to come back.

Engagement rings have been selling well at Dipples in Norwich - Credit: Chris Ellis

"We've seen engagement rings and watches among our most popular items today. I would say rings are selling because a couple wants to make the decision together and it's a sentimental purchase which you don't really want to make sat looking at a screen.

"With watches I would guess that some people have been lucky enough to save up a bit in lockdown and are looking to treat themselves."

6. Soundclash Records

"It's like Christmas Eve part two," said Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash Records in St Benedicts Street.

"It's like we pressed pause on December 24 and then it's been in freeze frame. I've been overwhelmed by how many people we've had in, it's absolutely mad and it's so wonderful to see everyone.

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash on St Benedicts in Norwich. Picture by: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We've had loads of albums sell out. I stocked up before Christmas but so much of it has gone because people are so excited to be out and about again. MF Doom has sold out because he died last year and people couldn't get their hands on his stuff, Blanck Mass has sold out, Dry Cleaning did. It's just been absolutely wonderful."



