Business hub sets sights on becoming world leading innovative park

Norwich Research Park is seeking government recognition for its potential to become one of the world's leading business hubs for innovation.

To help achieve this aim Roz Bird, CEO of Anglian Innovation Partnership which manages the park, recently welcomed Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew to the site.

The visit was designed to share with him the structure that has been put in place to develop and promote its credentials as a location for high growth businesses and to highlight the ground-breaking research being carried out there.

Ms Bird said that she was glad that Mr Mayhew had the chance to "see for himself the enormous potential we have here to be a significant player in the Norfolk and the region's economy".

She added: “We still need national government to recognise the potential we can offer and to provide the support we need to make sure that Norwich Research Park is known the world over as a great place to base a business.

"I believe that Jerome is now fully armed with the knowledge he needs to be one of our advocates when Westminster talks about destinations for business growth potential.”

Earlier this year, Ms Bird set out her aims for the park which includes growing from its current 100,000sqft size to 800,000sqft during the next 15 years.

This will allow the Norwich site, which is located on the western outskirts of the city, to house up to 300 companies.

Mr Mayhew said: “Norwich Research Park is a key part of the Norfolk economy and is of significant global importance for the science that is conducted here.

"It has massive potential to develop its footprint as a site for high growth businesses which in turn will create worthwhile jobs and careers and deliver significant income to the regional economy.

"I have been impressed by Roz’s ambition for the campus and will make sure that my colleagues in Westminster know about all of the great work that is done here.

"Norwich Research Park has so many of the ingredients for success and the key organisations on site have amazing track records and reputations for helping to solve some of society’s key challenges.”