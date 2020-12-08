Published: 9:00 AM December 8, 2020

A pub in Norwich which was earmarked for flats is now up for sale for £280,000.

The Dyers Arms, in Lawson Road, was set to be converted into four flats but the plans, lodged in April 2019, were withdrawn in June of that year.

Now the NR3 pub, run by Lana Swift for almost two decades, has gone up for sale. She always pledged to keep it running as long as she could.

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. - Credit: STEVE ADAMS

Agents Fleurets describe it as 'a prominent corner site' with a public bar, lounge, pool room and conservatory. It has a two bedroom owner's flat on the first floor and outside, a patio and forecourt parking.

Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale, had objected to the plans to turn it into housing.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Dixon, pub protection officer, said: "Instead of being converted to flats the building should be retained for the use of the community as a public house.

"The Dyers Arms has been serving the local population since 1858 and is one of the few remaining typical suburban pubs that were once in abundance in Norwich, there to serve the local population.

"The pub can provide so much more than just a traditional drinking establishment, pubs are a hub for the community where people can meet and socialise with others.

"Pubs locally have already closed such as the Elm Tavern on the opposite side of the road which has also be demolished. Pubs in NR3 can be refurbished and become a thriving establishment.

"At one time Norwich had a pub for every day of the year but now it is less than half that amount due to the closure of so many within the city. The Dyers Arms deserves to be retained. Once gone it is unlikely to return as a public house."

It comes as the Number 12 pub, Farmer's Avenue, recently also went up for sale after plans to turn it into a boutique hotel fell through.

Back in September another favourite watering hole, the Geldeston Locks, also went up for sale at auction and was bought by a community group at the 11th hour.