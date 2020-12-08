City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped
A pub in Norwich which was earmarked for flats is now up for sale for £280,000.
The Dyers Arms, in Lawson Road, was set to be converted into four flats but the plans, lodged in April 2019, were withdrawn in June of that year.
Now the NR3 pub, run by Lana Swift for almost two decades, has gone up for sale. She always pledged to keep it running as long as she could.
Agents Fleurets describe it as 'a prominent corner site' with a public bar, lounge, pool room and conservatory. It has a two bedroom owner's flat on the first floor and outside, a patio and forecourt parking.
Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale, had objected to the plans to turn it into housing.
You may also want to watch:
Richard Dixon, pub protection officer, said: "Instead of being converted to flats the building should be retained for the use of the community as a public house.
"The Dyers Arms has been serving the local population since 1858 and is one of the few remaining typical suburban pubs that were once in abundance in Norwich, there to serve the local population.
Most Read
- 1 Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland
- 2 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
- 3 Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000
- 4 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
- 5 Historic coffee house on Elm Hill, in Norwich, closes after 69 years
- 6 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
- 7 Meteor shower to peak next week with 120 meteors per hour
- 8 Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk
- 9 Pair jailed after targeting wrong home in arson attack
- 10 Stinger used to catch driver doing 90mph on 40mph village road
"The pub can provide so much more than just a traditional drinking establishment, pubs are a hub for the community where people can meet and socialise with others.
"Pubs locally have already closed such as the Elm Tavern on the opposite side of the road which has also be demolished. Pubs in NR3 can be refurbished and become a thriving establishment.
"At one time Norwich had a pub for every day of the year but now it is less than half that amount due to the closure of so many within the city. The Dyers Arms deserves to be retained. Once gone it is unlikely to return as a public house."
It comes as the Number 12 pub, Farmer's Avenue, recently also went up for sale after plans to turn it into a boutique hotel fell through.
Back in September another favourite watering hole, the Geldeston Locks, also went up for sale at auction and was bought by a community group at the 11th hour.