Pub collects potatoes from farmers to feed needy

Published: 8:28 AM January 6, 2021

Jonathon Childs with some of the potatoes donated by Norfolk farmers to the Garden House pub in Norwich, to help feed people in need - Credit: Buxton Potato Company

A Norwich pub is gathering "tremendous" donations of potatoes from Norfolk farmers in a bid to feed vulnerable people during the lockdown.

The Garden House, on Pembroke Road, was awarded the British Institute of Innkeeping's Heart of the Community Award last month in recognition of its charitable work to provide meal pouches and winter warmth flasks to the homeless during the second lockdown in November.

Before Christmas, a donation of 10 bags of potatoes was distributed via the pub's own food bank and other Norwich support organisations including the Salvation Army's advice and refreshment centre (ARC) in Pottergate and the St Martins hostel, as well as the Tribal Trust in Great Yarmouth.

But with demand for food banks, soup kitchens and hostels rising, pub operator Jonathon Childs took to social media to tweet a plea for help from the county's farming community to keep vital food supplies flowing to the people most in need.

@Norfolk_LL wondering if I could ask for some help could you plz try and ask Norfolk’s farmers to donate potatoes 🥔 times are getting hard for folk we can distribute spuds to the needy the soup kitchens and the hostels kind regards Jonathon @EDP24 @BBCNorfolk @NorfolkCC — The Garden House (@TheGardenHouse5) January 4, 2021

"We have been running food banks in our Craft Union pubs for three years and potatoes have always been a popular item," he said.

"The demand for our food bank has increased tremendously and the demand to other projects that help folk has too. So I tweeted to ask for donations.

"The response has been tremendous. We will use the potatoes in our food boxes and distribute other to the great groups who feed those in need.

"It’s wonderful to see Norfolk helping those in need. Without the kindness of the farming community it would be difficult to help so many people.

"From us all of us at the Garden House we are truly humbled that one tweet has led to such support and such kindness."

Tim Briscoe of the Buxton Potato Company was the first Norfolk farmer to answer the Garden House pubs appeal for donations - Credit: Archant

The first delivery of donated potatoes was made by Tim Briscoe of the Buxton Potato Company on the day after Mr Childs' initial tweet, followed by other pledges including half a tonne from north Norfolk grower Tim Papworth, plus a number of smaller donations.

Many Norfolk farms were left with a surplus of potatoes last year as a result of the drop in demand as catering businesses and restaurants closed during the lockdowns.

