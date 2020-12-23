'Let's just get it sorted': Hospitality on Norfolk's tier four status

Published: 4:11 PM December 23, 2020

Chef Richard Bainbridge

Restaurants, hotels, pubs and cafes across Norfolk have been ordered to close their doors indefinitely from Boxing Day as the region has been escalated to tier four status.

But landlords and restaurateurs have said they would rather close now and protect jobs than seesaw in and out of tiered restrictions.

"My thinking now is just 'Let's get it sorted.' You can't look at the data and not realise that we need to halt the spread of the disease coming into January and February," said Richard Bainbridge, the owner of Benedicts in Norwich's St Benedicts Street.

"Closing now means we're not trying to run under restrictions which are damaging our business. We're not going from week to week wondering how much to order from suppliers because we don't know what will happen with the bookings.

"It will help us protect people in East Anglia as well as jobs and businesses.

"I don't really have any expectation of when we'll be allowed to reopen. We initially planned for it to be January 7 and then pushed that back to the end of January. We'll open when we can and it's safe to."

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams, which owns a large number of pubs and hotels in Norfolk including the White Horse at Blakeney, said: "The order to close on Boxing Day is disappointing to us but we do understand the need with this new mutant Covid strain.

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams

"It's a sad situation for us. If you're a hospitality professional you take joy in entertaining people — not in closing our doors.

"The trickiness for us is that we're all still very stocked up for what would have been a relatively busy period for us – although subdued compared to other years."

Mr Attfield said none of the food would be wasted and would instead be sold, distributed among staff or taken to food banks.

He added that the brewery had already chosen to close its managed pubs from the start of January.

He said: "We'd recognised that cases are rising. And we want to do the best we can to protect our teams, our customers and our communities.

"Secondly, January and February can be very difficult trading months anyway."