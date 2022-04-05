Norwich named as one of best UK cities for women to launch a business

Norwich has been named as one of the best places in the UK for women to start a business but just 4.2pc of females in the city are self-employed.

Research carried out by Dojo, a card payment provider for small businesses, found that of all cities in the UK, Norwich was ranked the 20th best place for female entrepreneurs.

To rank cities it looked at a wide range of factors that would impact female business owners, including average rent for a one bedroom flat, average weekly earnings and the five year survival rate of start-ups.

It found that new companies in Norwich had a 38.70pc five year survival rate and that the average weekly pay was £600.70.

Meanwhile, the average rent of a one bedroom city centre flat was £650 and the average value of office floor space (per m2) was £113.

Despite being one of top places for women to launch a business, the research found that just 4.20pc of females in Norwich are self-employed which Dojo said shows "a gap in the market for budding female entrepreneurs in the region".