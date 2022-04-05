News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norwich named as one of best UK cities for women to launch a business

person

Derin Clark

Published: 3:25 PM April 5, 2022
Norwich city centre

Norwich named as 20th best UK city for women to launch a business - Credit: Dojo

Norwich has been named as one of the best places in the UK for women to start a business but just 4.2pc of females in the city are self-employed. 

Research carried out by Dojo, a card payment provider for small businesses, found that of all cities in the UK, Norwich was ranked the 20th best place for female entrepreneurs. 

To rank cities it looked at a wide range of factors that would impact female business owners, including average rent for a one bedroom flat, average weekly earnings and the five year survival rate of start-ups. 

It found that new companies in Norwich had a 38.70pc five year survival rate and that the average weekly pay was £600.70. 

Meanwhile, the average rent of a one bedroom city centre flat was £650 and the average value of office floor space (per m2) was £113. 

Despite being one of top places for women to launch a business, the research found that just 4.20pc of females in Norwich are self-employed which Dojo said shows "a gap in the market for budding female entrepreneurs in the region". 

Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Phil Doig from Salhouse, near Norwich, was handed a PCN after parking at Port of Wells car park, alongside Ian Ascough.

'Unjust and unfair' - drivers' fury after being slapped with parking fines

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The abandoned industrial units at Norwich Airport. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Airport industrial estate to be sold for millions of pounds

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon