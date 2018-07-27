News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dozens flock to get a first taste of Norwich Mustard on Norfolk Day

Mark Shields

Published: 3:01 PM July 27, 2018    Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020
Co-founder Robert Ashton at Norwich Mustard's pop-up shop at Norwich House of Fraser. Picture: MARK

Co-founder Robert Ashton at Norwich Mustard's pop-up shop at Norwich House of Fraser. Picture: MARK SHIELDS. - Credit: Archant

Dozens of people who backed a campaign for a new Norwich-made mustard have had their first taste on Norfolk Day.

Norwich Mustard has been selling its first batch at a special pop-up shop at the entrance to House of Fraser in Norwich.

Co-founder Robert Ashton said the condiment had received 'a fantastic response' from shoppers.

'People are saying thank you for having set up Norwich Mustard. It's awesome to hear.

'They're coming in here and trying it for the first time, and they like it. It tastes good, it's a heritage brand and it ticks all the right boxes.'

Mr Ashton said he was expecting to sell out of the 600-jar batch before the pop-up shop closes on Sunday, including the 80 for the social enterprise's crowdfunding backers.

Craig Strivens, service manager at House of Fraser in Norwich, said the store had been keen to help local businesses as part of its Norfolk Day involvement.

He added: 'When I heard about Norwich Mustard I contacted Robert to see if we could help.

'People have been coming all day, and they aren't just buying one jar - they're buying two or three.'

Norwich Mustard was founded as a social enterprise by county councillor Steve Morphew and Mr Ashton earlier this year, in the wake of Colman's decision to leave its historic home in the city.

