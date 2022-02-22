News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

MP calls for offshore oil and gas workers to get money to retrain

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:23 PM February 22, 2022
The Scroby Sands Wind Farm off Great Yarmouth beach

Norwich South MP called for oil and gas workers to be given money to retrain to work in the renewables sector. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Offshore oil and gas workers should be helped to retrain to work in renewable energy, a Norfolk MP has said.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis said the move would help the transition towards net zero carbon emissions and would be an “opportunity” to learn from the mistakes of closing mines in the 1980s.

Mr Lewis attempted, unsuccessfully, to get the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill amended on Monday (February 21).

Clive Lewis MP

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. - Credit: Chris McAndrew

He tried to secure a guarantee that offshore energy workers would be given cash for retraining as the UK moves towards net zero.

He told MPs: “You look at what has happened in deindustrialisation, if you look at what happened in the mining industry, you can see the whole reason for the levelling up agenda, its necessity, is because there wasn’t a just transition.

"This is an opportunity for us to ensure that we don’t make the same mistakes that we have in the past and that we also play our part in making sure we get to net zero in a timely manner."

Education minister Alex Burghart said the government was already taking steps to support “the labour market transition to net zero”.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Norwich supporters

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Storm Franklin has arrived in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon