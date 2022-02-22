MP calls for offshore oil and gas workers to get money to retrain

Norwich South MP called for oil and gas workers to be given money to retrain to work in the renewables sector. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Offshore oil and gas workers should be helped to retrain to work in renewable energy, a Norfolk MP has said.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis said the move would help the transition towards net zero carbon emissions and would be an “opportunity” to learn from the mistakes of closing mines in the 1980s.

Mr Lewis attempted, unsuccessfully, to get the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill amended on Monday (February 21).

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. - Credit: Chris McAndrew

He tried to secure a guarantee that offshore energy workers would be given cash for retraining as the UK moves towards net zero.

He told MPs: “You look at what has happened in deindustrialisation, if you look at what happened in the mining industry, you can see the whole reason for the levelling up agenda, its necessity, is because there wasn’t a just transition.

"This is an opportunity for us to ensure that we don’t make the same mistakes that we have in the past and that we also play our part in making sure we get to net zero in a timely manner."

Education minister Alex Burghart said the government was already taking steps to support “the labour market transition to net zero”.