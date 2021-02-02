Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

Peter Cossey is closing The Movie Shop later this year after 35 years - Credit: Danielle Booden

It has attracted enthusiasts and celebrities with its vast selection of collectibles, but a Norwich shop will soon be closing after 35 years.

The Movie Shop on St Gregory's Alley is expected to be closed by Easter with owner Peter Cossey moving the business fully online.

He said: "The shop is not what it used to be as the internet has taken over. The high street is not what it was and you can do as much from home as in the shop.

Peter Cossey, owner of The Movie Shop on St. Gregory's Annual in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"There are not many shops like mine left."

Having previously worked "in everything you could think of", including building sites, warehouses, farms, Mr Cossey gave up his job as a heavy goods lorry driver to pursue his hobby in the mid-1980s.

You may also want to watch:

Among those who have visited the shop over the years are Jools Holland, Tim Currie, Richard Briers and Henry Cooper, who was collecting cigarette packets from the 1930s and 40s.

"I met a lot of interesting people at the shop," Mr Cossey said. "Jools Holland used to come all the time when he was performing at Norwich Theatre Royal as he collects books and music.

"You never know who will walk through the door. I am generally good with faces and do not miss many. I could be talking to someone and think 'I know who you are from TV'."

The Movie Shop is set to close after 35 years - Credit: Danielle Booden

Among the collectibles brought into the shop were a rare Goldfinger James Bond poster "worth a lot of money" and a German U-boat commander's handbook.

Mr Cossey said: "A young guy who was about 20 came in with his girlfriend and brought in this U-boat handbook. It was like a car manual and I had never seen such a thing before.

"It was quite extraordinary and so unusual but I had no idea of the value. You have to sometimes make it up as you go along."

His passion for collecting was passed on from his father who used to send Mr Cossey out into Norwich in search of a list of titles written down for him.

He said he will miss the conversations he has enjoyed with fellow enthusiasts in the shop.

The Movie Shop on St. Gregory's Alley in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

But he admits the online world is a whole new ball game.

"Things that would take a year to sell in a shop can take a week online," Mr Cossey said. "Finding that one person with an interest is much easier."