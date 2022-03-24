Norwich market stall owners worried for future after Chancellor's Budget

Stall owners on Norwich market are worried about their futures after the Chancellor offered little to help businesses and struggling families in his spring budget.

Ray Harvey, owner of Harvey's Card, which sells cards and gifts, said that he did not think the budget "went far enough" to help people cope with rising costs.

He said: "People are struggling, they can't really afford the increases. They've got heat and bills going up, fuel bills going up so much.

"You get the people who are on a basic pension, they've had nothing. They've had the triple lock [which sees pensions increase by inflation, average wage increases or 2.5pc - whichever is highest] taken away from them, which has probably cut their pension increase this year by about 4pc or 5pc I would have thought.

"People on benefits have had the £20 increase they had taken away from them, they will struggle as well."

Mr Harvey said that trade may suffer in the coming months due to rising costs and overseas tourists, who are an important customer for his business, still below pre-pandemic levels.

"I think it will be a challenging six months, I think the whole year will be challenging.

"I deal with tourists and tourism is nowhere back on track yet as far as I'm concerned anyway.

"I think tourism, for me, for what products I sell, is probably still a good 40pc or 50pc down - that's international tourism that is.

"Deliveries and supplies I’m finding have been fairly okay, they’re not too bad but we’ve had some steep price increases in the last three to four months.

"I’ve had to pass some prices on. Somethings I’ve had where I’ve had 40pc increases which is big."

Benjamin Loudon, co-owner of Substrata Wines - Credit: Archant

Benjamin Loudon, who co-owns Substrata Wines, is also worried about the impact of the crisis of living costs will have on independent businesses. He said "there's lots of reasons for people to not come out".

He added: "I think at the moment people are just trying to figure out what the differences will be.

"I think with that it will affect some people more than others. Some people will be like, well okay I’ll pay a bit more and that’s that. Other people will be affected a lot more.

"I think when it comes to the end of April hopefully things will settle down and people will know what’s best for them and what isn’t."

As a wine seller, Mr Loudon imports a lot of his products from Australia and New Zealand and has found he has been hit by import and export issues over the last few years.

He said: "Importing and exporting has certainly been more time consuming because of lots of different paper work needed and, obviously, with the pandemic and also because they come from the other side of the world, they need to stop and refuel in different countries, which have their own set of rules on how to do things and that takes time.

"They sort of come here a little bit later, they do get here, but it is time consuming."

Joshua Worley, President of the Norwich Market Traders' Association and owner of Water and Earth - Credit: Archant

welcomed the Chancellor's increase in threshold for National Insurance and plan to cut income tax.

He said: "The majority of people who work on the market are self-employed and we've got a lot of sole traders on the market, so that will be welcome for them.

"It's not much, but it's better than nothing."

He added that the cost of living crisis is a "concern".

"People won't have the money to keep shopping on the market.

"I think one of the things we are aware of on the market is that though generally speaking the product and produce you’ll get from us is much better quality than you would find in the supermarkets, it’s much more locally sourced, it’s much better for the environment and much better for you.

"Unfortunately, that does come at a slight premium and there is a concern that when people are looking to save in every aspect of their lives that could be something they potentially look to economise on."

Hugo Malik, owner of Churros for the People - Credit: Archant

Hugo Malik, owner of the street food deli stall, Churros for the People, was disappointed with the lack of more help for businesses in the budget.

He said: "Small businesses are going to need real, proper support.

"My costs are just going through the roof. The oil that I use to fry in has gone up 40pc, then there’s the gas and electric increases that are coming so a little deduction in National Insurance is not going to help at all it’s going to have to be some proper thought that goes into it."

During the spring statement Mr Sunak pledged future support for businesses that could be announced in the autumn budget, but for Mr Malik this may be too late.

He added: "Once the price rises really start to bite even people who have extra money in their pocket will stop coming, so not only will my costs be going up I will probably loose a big chunk of customers.

"It is going to be a really tough time from a small business prospective. I think the government will really have to look at particularly the fuel prices, not just for us but for everybody. There’s better models such as price caps that the Europeans have been doing."