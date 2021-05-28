Cattle trophy presented in memory of loyal livestock market director

Published: 4:14 PM May 28, 2021

This cow and calf won the new Paul Davis Memorial Trophy, in memory of Norwich Livestock Market director Paul Davis (inset) - Credit: Rachael Haistead / Davis family

Prime cattle from across the region competed for the inaugural Paul Davis Memorial Trophy at Norwich Livestock Market - named in honour of the popular market director who died last month aged 76.

Mr Davis, better known as “PD”, was described as “a loyal supporter and friend of Norwich market, and a valued director for the last five years”.

A trophy in his honour was the top prize at a show at the Hall Road market on May 22, where the championship was awarded to Matt Barker of Diss, with a Blonde cow and a young British Blue cross bull calf at foot – which were bought for £2,400 by Mr Davis’ widow Mandy, from Davis Dairies in Foxley.

She said: “I had to buy them really. It was such a lovely idea, and a wonderful day.”

Market vice chairman Mike Beckett added: “Paul was very knowledgeable - he was always giving us his opinion, and it was always worth hearing.

"He was also the biggest vendor of cattle here over the years, so he was a very big supporter and we wanted to establish a memorial to recognise everything Paul had done for Norwich market."

A Limousin bull calf from Davis Dairies was also auctioned to raise money for the National Amyloidosis Centre in London, in memory of Mr Davis. The calf sold to Roger Long for £480.

Auctioneers said it was a “massive day” at the market, with trade “impossible for many to partake in”, as many prices doubling vendors’ expectations.

Top price of the day went to Helen Collins with a Limousin cross cow and Limousin cross heifer calf at foot at £2,900.

The market directors thanked judges Jason Child and Justin Rust-Andrews, and Gary Sharp of Fristling Hall Farms for his generous sponsorship of the prize money.

SHOW RESULTS:

Continental cow and calf: 1st, Matt Barker, Blonde cow and B.Blue bull calf (2mo), £2,400 to Davis Dairies. 2nd, Helen Collins, Lim x cow and Lim x hfr calf (7mo) £2,900 to Davis Dairies. 3rd, Helen Collins, B.Blue x hfr and Lim x hfr calf (1mo) £2,450 to Raven Bros.

Native cow and calf: 1st, JH & PE Nicholson, A.Angus cow and A.A hfr calf (3mo) £1,800 to Davis Dairies. 2nd, JH & PE Nicholson, A.Angus hfr and A.A bull calf (3mo) £1,800 to Davis Dairies. 3rd, RM Shaw & AJ Goate, L.Red cow and L.Red bull calf (1mo) £1,400 to J & N Case.

Ewes and lambs, special sale. Champion went to S Morter for natives and S Keeler reserve for continentals.

Sharon Morter won the sheep championship at Norwich Livestock Market's show and sale - Credit: Rachael Haistead

Norwich Livestock Market director Paul Davis died in April at the age of 76 - Credit: Davis family



